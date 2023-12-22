Prague shooting: Memorial held as police searches for motive

Authorities continued to investigate the motive that drove a person to shoot 13 people dead and injure some 25 more in Prague. Saturday has been declared a national day of mourning.

Czech police worked on Friday to determine the motive of the man who a day earlier shot 13 people dead and injured over two dozen more in Prague.

Authorities said on Friday that those injured included three foreigners, one person from the Netherlands and two of Middle Eastern descent. Police revised down the death toll from the 14 announced on Thursday.

A 24-year-old opened fire at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University in the heart of the Czech capital. On Friday, police said the perpetrator killed himself after shooting his victims.

The mass shooting is among the country's worst attacks in recent years.

Journalist Ian Willoughby spoke to DW from Prague on Friday, saying the Czech Republic is overwhelmed with a "very somber mood." He described the incident as "the worst killing of its kind in this country."

"There have been some multiple shootings in the past, but nothing at this level, and certainly nothing at an educational institution like this," he said.

Memorial held for the victims

People could be seen lighting candles by the university headquarters on Friday morning, in an impromptu vigil for the victims. The scene of the shooting was meanwhile sealed off, with the police still pursuing its investigation into the attack.

The Czech Republic's prime minister, Petr Fiala, visited the scene of the shooting incident.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said Prague police worked overnight and succeeded in identifying 13 people killed. Authorities have warned the death toll could rise and their investigation continues.

The interior minister had earlier denied a link between the shooting and "international terrorism," suggesting the student acted alone.

Police said there was no longer any imminent threat. Nevertheless, they continued guarding several sites on Friday, including schools, as a preventive measure.

"Starting today we have adopted countrywide preventative measures in relation to soft targets and schools," police said on social network X, previously known as Twitter.

The Czech government declared Saturday a national day of mourning. Flags on official buildings will be flown at half-staff and people will be asked to observe a minute of silence at noon.

What do we know about the shooting?

Reports of the shooting emerged on Thursday afternoon from the center of Prague. Police evacuated and cordoned off the area around the Faculty of Arts at Charles University while seeking the shooter.

Prague police chief Martin Vondrasek said authorities believed the shooter had killed his father, who was found dead in the village of Hostoun, west of Prague, before proceeding with the mass shooting.

He said police believe the gunman was a student at the university, described as an excellent student with no criminal record. Rakusan said that several weapons had been found at the university building.

Charles University has a total of 49,500 students and is one of the oldest tertiary education institutions in Europe, having been founded in 1348.

