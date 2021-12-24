 Practicing mindfulness at the workplace | In Good Shape - The Health Show | DW | 24.12.2021

In Good Shape

Practicing mindfulness at the workplace

Taking micro-breaks at work can improve concentration and reduce stress.

How diet affects women on their periods 24.12.2021

Healthy mind and body in the digital age 17.12.2021

An effective shoulder workout 17.12.2021

Has the pandemic made children myopic? 17.12.2021

Women’s Health - In good shape 24.12.2021

Overcoming imposter syndrome 24.12.2021

Spontaneous delivery or C-section? 24.12.2021

The ideal age to have children 24.12.2021

Read also

How COVID is changing Japan's workplace party season 08.12.2021

Is the coronavirus pandemic spelling last orders for Japan's traditional alcohol-fueled, year-end "bonenkai" parties?

The pandemic harms the mind, helps an industry 28.06.2021

From Moodpath to Talkspace and Mindshine, the market for digital mental health apps has boomed since the pandemic began. But will the trend continue after the crisis?

Climate-fueled heat stress threatens worker productivity 25.06.2021

Heat stress linked to climate change means that workers, particularly those with outdoor jobs, work and earn less. One-fifth of worker output could be lost.

German firms search for clues on future of remote working 19.07.2021

After they were forced to send their staff home during the pandemic, firms have come to realize how well their employees managed to work remotely, even while juggling jobs and family duties. What comes next, they wonder?