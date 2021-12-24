Practicing mindfulness at the workplace

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Taking micro-breaks at work can improve concentration and reduce stress.
Is the coronavirus pandemic spelling last orders for Japan's traditional alcohol-fueled, year-end "bonenkai" parties?
From Moodpath to Talkspace and Mindshine, the market for digital mental health apps has boomed since the pandemic began. But will the trend continue after the crisis?
Heat stress linked to climate change means that workers, particularly those with outdoor jobs, work and earn less. One-fifth of worker output could be lost.
After they were forced to send their staff home during the pandemic, firms have come to realize how well their employees managed to work remotely, even while juggling jobs and family duties. What comes next, they wonder?
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version