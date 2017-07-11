Powerful explosion rocks Lebanon's capital Beirut, hundreds injured

A massive explosion injured hundreds and caused widespread damage in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday. The explosion was centered around the city's port.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion and how many people were injured. Windows were shattered and buildings were destroyed, while smoke was seen billowing across the city. Damage appears to have spread for several kilometers.

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hasan said there was a "very high number of injuries," according to local television channel LBC. Beirut's governor told local TV "I have never in my life seen a disaster this big."

Several eyewitnesses reported that some of the wounded may be buried under rubble. Exact numbers of casualties were not yet confirmed.

Firefighters at the scene of the blast

'A fireball'

"I saw a fireball and smoke billowing over Beirut," an eyewitness told Reuters news agency. "People were screaming and running, bleeding. Balconies were blown off buildings. Glass in high-rise buildings shattered and fell to the street."

Many people were lying injured on the ground and hospitals put out immediate calls for blood donations, the Associated Press reported.

The explosion in Beirut caused widespread damage

Some local TV stations reported that the blast took place at an area where fireworks were sold, while Lebanon's state news agency NNA quoted security sources as saying that the warehouses may have housed explosives.

The Lebanese Red Cross said 'hundreds' were injured and tweeted that over 30 teams were responding to the incident.

International community responds

The White House announced that the United States was monitoring the explosion very closely and was ready to "offer all possible assistance."



After the blast, Israel said it had nothing to do with the explosion. Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told Israeli TV that he believed the explosion was most likely caused by a fire.

Tensions have been high between the two neighboring countries after Israel said it thwarted an infiltration attempt by Hezbollah gunmen.

Lebanon is also currently in the grip of a major economic crisis, with many people taking to the streets in recent months to protest the financial situation.

Black smoke billows over destroyed buildings in Lebanon

ed/stb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

This story has been updated to reflect the latest developments.