A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake has killed at least 95 people in Tibet. Many others are trapped as dozens of aftershocks shook the region in the west of China and across the border in Nepal. Officials said 130 people have been injured, and rescue workers are searching for people in the rubble. The quake's epicenter was close to the Tibetan Buddhist holy city of Shigatse.