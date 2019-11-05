 Poverty after retirement: How a German pensioner makes ends meet | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 09.11.2019

Germany

Poverty after retirement: How a German pensioner makes ends meet

Germany's government wants to finalize its plans to increase pensions for low income earners by Sunday. DW spoke to one retiree about living below the poverty line and how such a plan could improve his quality of life.

German pensioner at home in Bonn (DW/B. Christofaro)

Even after working for decades, many pensioners cannot make ends meet

Sitting in a cafe and enjoying a piece of cake: This is what Hans Rudolf W. misses about his life before retirement. He never imagined that this type of outing would turn into a luxury he could not afford anymore. 

Now the 77-year-old spends most of the time in the apartment that he shares with his wife in the western city of Bonn. With its cozy sofas and lace curtains, the one-bedroom feels like a standard senior household in Germany. But the couple’s money is tight, covering only essentials like food, utilities and insurance.

"Ever since my wife had brain surgery, she doesn't eat very much. And I don’t eat very much either," he told DW. "So in that sense, we can make ends meet."

A lifetime of work, a retirement of poverty

Hans Rudolf W. started working straight out of high school — first at a bank, then as a taxi driver and a custodian. But when he retired in his sixties, all that was left to show was a monthly pension of €335 ($369), which amounts to barely a third of the German poverty threshold.

He immediately requested government help to attend his basic needs. The state now pays him roughly €300 and covers his half of the rent. His wife’s welfare covers the other half.

Watch video 03:43

Living on the breadline

A plan to increase pensions

Cases like these are becoming increasingly common in GermanyNearly 17% of pensioners are at risk of being poor, according to the German Institute for Economic Research, with half of them seeking government assistance. The numbers will only keep growing. Because pensions are directly tied to the income Germans earned, the retirees who suffer the most are the ones who were part time workers or those with low salaries.

That is why on Sunday the ruling parties will meet to finalize a plan that could ease the burden for many of these seniors. The German government agreed to implement a basic pension level for low earners who paid into the pension system for at least 35 years. The new plan is set to start in 2021.

But the parties that make up the ruling coalition are still disputing one key component: Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) want to test if pensioners who apply for the help truly need it, or if they have savings or a financially stable partner, for example. The CDU's junior coalition partner in the government, the Social Democrats (SPD) originally drafted the plan, and opposes this test.

A German pensioner at home in Bonn (DW/B. Christofaro)

Hans Rudolf W. spends most of his time at home — but wishes he could afford take his wife out for a treat downtown

Getting off social welfare

Hans Rudolf W. wants the basic pension scheme to pass with or without the test. He already has to prove to the state that he is in need of extra money anyway by showing his savings, insurance and confirmation that he no longer works.

For him, the most important thing is getting a boost to his income high enough to replace the welfare he relies on right now. "I'm not embarrased to get government help," he said. "But still, there’s always this aftertaste when you say you’re getting social welfare."

Watch video 03:14

Face to face – a basic income for all?

Hans Rudolf W. considers himself lucky despite the circumstances. Unlike millions of other retirees in Germany, he does not have to go to the food bank. Sometimes when he does have extra expenses he cannot cover, he turns to local community assistance organizations, which can fill the void for needs like new clothes or mattresses.

Most importantly, he does not feel isolated. He has children, grandchildren and a great-grandchild who visit him often, he said, pointing to his shelves lined with photos of smiling relatives.

Still, it would bring him some much-needed relief to qualify for the basic pension scheme once it is introduced in 2021. "The first thing I would do is take my wife into town," he said. "We haven’t been there in a while."

Watch video 12:04

Reporter: Germany's poor pensioners

