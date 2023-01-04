  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Donald Trump
SocietyGermany

Postwar persecution - The plight of Sinti and Roma

43 minutes ago

Not until 1982 was the Nazi mass-murder of the Sinti and Roma people recognized as genocide. Using personal life stories, this film traces the history of Germany's largest national minority.

https://p.dw.com/p/4EeuU

Jùlie Halilic is proud when she thinks of her grandfather. Together with other civil rights activists, Wallani Georg fought for the mass-murder of the Sinti and Roma to be recognized as genocide. It began with an occupation of the Dachau concentration camp memorial. Eleven Sinti people went on hunger strike there in 1980, to highlight the fact that persecution of their community had not ended with the fall of the Third Reich: racism against the Sinti and Roma continued unabated. Musicians Manolito Steinbach and Romani Weiß talk about how, for a long time, they preferred to remain invisible while growing up in West Berlin -- and how this only gradually gave way to a newfound self-confidence. Gianni Jovanovic, meanwhile, found that persecution did not end even with the recognition of the genocide. He survived a bomb attack in Darmstadt in 1982, and a short time later, his relatives' home was abruptly demolished by the city government. With these personal stories, the film traces the history of Germany's largest national minority group, bringing previously unheard voices to the fore. Among the historical footage are scenes that show how fiercely racism against Sinti and Roma continued after 1945, fueled even by public broadcasting. The film also shows that, for the Sinti and Roma, history continues to be felt, to this day.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chinese President Xi Jinping and France's President Emmanuel Macron review troops during a welcome ceremony in Beijing

Macron counting on China to 'bring Russia to its senses'

Politics9 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

Will South Africa arrest Putin?

Will South Africa arrest Putin?

Politics21 hours ago01:26 min
More from Africa

Asia

A cheetah is loaded into a truck after being sedated, before being flown with eleven others from South Africa to India

Has the reintroduction of cheetahs to India been a success?

Has the reintroduction of cheetahs to India been a success?

Nature and Environment21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Blue gloves handling Benin Bronze

Benin Bronzes made of German brass

Benin Bronzes made of German brass

Science18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The LNG terminal in Swinoujscie, Poland

Why Poland is taking so long to build floating gas terminal

Why Poland is taking so long to build floating gas terminal

Business3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israeli Border Police are deployed near the Lions' Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem

Calls for calm after Al-Aqsa Mosque clashes

Calls for calm after Al-Aqsa Mosque clashes

Conflicts13 hours ago02:27 min
More from Middle East

North America

Neuralink Illustration

Can Elon Musk's Neuralink tech really read your mind

Can Elon Musk's Neuralink tech really read your mind

Science2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage