Post-Hasina Bangladesh grapples with anti-Hindu violence

PoliticsBangladeshPost-Hasina Bangladesh grapples with anti-Hindu violence PoliticsBangladeshAditya Sharma08/13/2024August 13, 2024Since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, attacks on Hindu homes, temples and businesses are on the rise in Muslim-majority Bangladesh. The country's interim government has vowed to meet with representatives of minority groups.