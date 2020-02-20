 Post-Brexit UK passports to be produced by French-Dutch company in Poland | News | DW | 22.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Post-Brexit UK passports to be produced by French-Dutch company in Poland

The UK's new navy blue passport will be a decidedly European affair. The idea of a return to a blue passport was used by the leave campaign.

The new blue and old burgundy British passports (HM Passport Office UK - picture-alliance/PA Wire)

The UK will roll out new "iconic" blue passports for a post-Brexit Britain in March — but they will be produced in Poland by a French-Dutch company.

The announcement that the company Gemalto had won the contract to produce the passports caused controversy in 2018. The UK government said the final stages of manufacturing will take place in the UK to "ensure no personal data leaves the country."

Current UK passport-holders will be able to retain their burgundy EU-style passports until expiration date, but any new documents issued from March will be navy blue, as they were between 1921 and 1988.

Home Secretary Priti Patel in 2019 with Prime Minister Boris Johnson (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Parsons)

Home Secretary Priti Patel made the new passport announcement

'Entwined with national identity'

"By returning to the iconic blue and gold design, the British passport will once again be entwined with our national identity and I cannot wait to travel on one," British Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Saturday, not addressing the fact that the passport will be produced in the EU.

The 260 million pound ($335 million) contract was given to foreign firm Gemalto by former Prime Minister Theresa May.

The words "European Union" were already removed from new British passports in 2019, ahead of the Brexit process being completed.

Watch video 02:42

EU parliament adjusts to Brexit

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ed/aw (AP, Reuters)

Related content

Zirkusmanege

Leaders roll up for the EU budget circus 20.02.2020

Twenty-seven EU leaders are battling over billions of euros at a special summit. Monetary magic tricks and diplomatic maneuvering are in high demand. DW's Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels.

Zerschlagenes Sparschwein

Opinion: Budget debate reveals deep rifts in the EU 22.02.2020

The quarreling between thrifty contributors and demanding recipients is not just about money, but something deeper. No resolution is in sight for the time being, says DW's Bernd Riegert.

Französischer Präsident Macron besucht Polen

Macron hopes to boost Poland, Germany ties post-Brexit 03.02.2020

The French leader praised a 'turning point' with Warsaw after he accused the Polish government of 'lying to the people' in 2018. Macron is hoping to bolster French, German, and Polish ties after Brexit.

Advertisement