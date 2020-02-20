Post-Brexit UK passports to be produced by French-Dutch company in Poland

The UK will roll out new "iconic" blue passports for a post-Brexit Britain in March — but they will be produced in Poland by a French-Dutch company.

The announcement that the company Gemalto had won the contract to produce the passports caused controversy in 2018. The UK government said the final stages of manufacturing will take place in the UK to "ensure no personal data leaves the country."

Current UK passport-holders will be able to retain their burgundy EU-style passports until expiration date, but any new documents issued from March will be navy blue, as they were between 1921 and 1988.

Home Secretary Priti Patel made the new passport announcement

'Entwined with national identity'

"By returning to the iconic blue and gold design, the British passport will once again be entwined with our national identity and I cannot wait to travel on one," British Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Saturday, not addressing the fact that the passport will be produced in the EU.

The 260 million pound ($335 million) contract was given to foreign firm Gemalto by former Prime Minister Theresa May.

The words "European Union" were already removed from new British passports in 2019, ahead of the Brexit process being completed.

