'Possible signs of life* in sub search area

CatastropheNorth America'Possible signs of life* in sub search areaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheNorth AmericaKajetan Dyrlich2 hours ago2 hours agoThe frantic search for the lost submersible "Titan" off the coast of Canada continues, with rescuers remaining hopeful. But with the tanks of oxygen slowly emptying, the "Titan" crew could run out of breathable air as of Thursday morning.https://p.dw.com/p/4SuHjAdvertisement