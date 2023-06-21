  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Titanic submarine
China
Russia's war in Ukraine
CatastropheNorth America

'Possible signs of life* in sub search area

Kajetan Dyrlich
2 hours ago

The frantic search for the lost submersible "Titan" off the coast of Canada continues, with rescuers remaining hopeful. But with the tanks of oxygen slowly emptying, the "Titan" crew could run out of breathable air as of Thursday morning.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SuHj
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Silhouette of Saint Basil's Cathedral in Moscow with barbed wire

Ukraine updates: EU takes aim at Russian sanction dodging

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Kenia Kwale County Kunststoffe aus dem Meer werden zu einzigartigen Möbeln

Turning ocean plastics into unique furniture

Turning ocean plastics into unique furniture

Society14 hours ago01:14 min
More from Africa

Asia

A child bathes in the water flowing out of the sewer treatment plant

India swelters under deadly heat wave

India swelters under deadly heat wave

Climate3 minutes ago7 images
More from Asia

Germany

Jamshid Sharmahd sitting in a court room in February 2002

German lawyers file criminal charges against Iranian judges

German lawyers file criminal charges against Iranian judges

Human Rights7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Posters for the social-democratic PASOK party in Greece in the run-up to the parliamentary election on Sunday, June 25, 2023

Greece: Leftist parties in crisis in run-up to election

Greece: Leftist parties in crisis in run-up to election

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Members of a recovery team work at the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank Israeli settlement of Eli.

Four Israelis killed in West Bank

Four Israelis killed in West Bank

Conflicts12 hours ago01:16 min
More from Middle East

North America

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a thumbs up signal.

US, India seek closer ties on Modi state visit

US, India seek closer ties on Modi state visit

Politics7 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Emmanuel Macron smile and lean in for an embrace

Lula: The EU's uncomfortable preferred partner

Lula: The EU's uncomfortable preferred partner

Trade7 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage