Possible coup underway in Sudan with government ministers arrested by military group

Four Sudanese ministers and one civilian member of the ruling sovereign council were arrested, government sources said early Sunday.

The Sudanese Al Hadath news channel reported, citing unnamed sources, that Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was also placed under house arrest after unidentified military forces besieged his house on Sunday. Media reports and photos circulating online showed men in uniforms stationed outside his residence.

Airport cordoned, internet services disrupted

Those arrested included Industry Minister Ibrahim al-Sheikh, Information Minister Hamza Baloul, and Mohammed al-Fiky Suliman, member of the country's ruling transitional body, known as The Sovereign Council, and Faisal Mohammed Saleh, a media adviser to the prime minister.

The Sudanese Professionals' Association, the country's main pro-democratic political group, called on people to demonstrate in the streets and counter an apparent military coup.

Local media reports said the Khartoum International Airport had been cordoned off by military forces. Al Arabiya reported that major airlines had suspended flights to Khartoum two days ago.

Sources said internet services had been disrupted across capital city Khartoum. NetBlocks, a group which tracks disruptions across the internet, said it had seen a "significant disruption" to both fixed-line and mobile internet connections across Sudan with multiple providers early Monday.

Last month, Sudan saw a failed military coup attempt.

Tensions amid civilian and military leaders

The arrests come amid rising unrest between the civilian and military leaders of Sudan, who were meant to share power after former leader Omar al-Bashir was toppled. Recently, both factions have taken to street protests and demonstrations.

The country is supposed to hold general elections in 2023.

