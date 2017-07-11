Possible coup underway in Sudan with government ministers arrested by military group

Most of Sudan's cabinet ministers and pro-government party leaders have been arrested, government sources said early Monday.

"Civilian members of the transitional sovereign council and a number of ministers from the transitional government have been detained by joint military forces," said a statement by the information ministry.

The Sudanese Al Hadath news channel reported, citing unnamed sources, that Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was also placed under house arrest after unidentified military forces besieged his house on Sunday. Media reports and photos circulating online showed men in uniforms stationed outside his residence.

Airport cordoned, internet services disrupted

The Sudanese Professionals' Association, the country's main pro-democratic political group, called on people to demonstrate in the streets and counter an apparent military coup.

"We urge the masses to go out on the streets and occupy them, close all roads with barricades, stage a general labor strike," said the group in a Facebook post.

The Sudanese Communist party said this was a "full military coup'' orchestrated by the Sovereign Council's head General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and called on workers to go on strike.

Local media reports said the Khartoum International Airport had been cordoned off by military forces. Al Arabiya reported that major airlines had suspended flights to Khartoum.

Sources said internet services had been disrupted across capital city Khartoum. NetBlocks, a group which tracks disruptions across the internet, said it had seen a "significant disruption" to both fixed-line and mobile internet connections across Sudan with multiple providers early Monday.

Last month, Sudan saw a failed military coup attempt.

Tensions amid civilian and military leaders

The arrests come amid rising unrest between the civilian and military leaders of Sudan, who were meant to share power after former leader Omar al-Bashir was toppled. Since then, the country has been ruled by a transitional civilian-military administration, until a civilian government was elected.

Recently, both factions have taken to street protests and demonstrations. The civilian bloc, known as the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), has also split into two opposing factions.

"We renew our confidence in the government, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and reforming transitional institutions -- but without dictations or imposition," Yasser Arman, the FFC leader told the press.

Earlier, Hamdok had described the rift between ruling factions as the "worst and most dangerous crisis" for the transition government.

Last week, some ministers had taken part in protests in Khartoum and other cities against the possibility of military rule. The US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman had met with Sudanese military and civilian leaders on Saturday and Sunday to find a resolution to the ongoing dispute.

The country is supposed to hold general elections in 2023.

tg/aw (AP, Reuters, AFP)