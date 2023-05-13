Portuguese parliament approves euthanasia

On the fifth attempt, the bill was cleared with a majority of 129 votes to 81. "We are confirming a law that has already been approved several times by a huge majority," said pro-euthanasia Socialist MP Isabel Moreira.
Debate on assisted death far from over
With the passing of the new law, Portugal joins a small number of countries that allow euthanasia. Most EU countries carry severe jail sentences for active euthanasia.
Euthanasia has been a subject of debate in Portugal which has a high proportion of Catholics.
The bill was passed with the support of the ruling Socialists when the opposition had demanded a referendum among citizens. Critics of euthanasia still hope the opposition will ask the constitutional court to look into the bill.