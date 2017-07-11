Portugal's president poised for reelection, partial results show

Portugal's incumbent center-right president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, seemed set for victory on Sunday, after media projections and partial results put him ahead of his rivals in the country's presidential election.

Official partial results showed Rebelo de Sousa winning nearly 61% percent of the vote. Previously, an exit poll published by public broadcaster RTP put the president's share of the votes between 57% and 62%. The figures would be enough for him to win an absolute majority, avoiding a runoff election and handing him another 5-year term.

Socialist challenger Ana Gomes is projected to take second place, snagging 13% to 16% of the vote.

The poll also showed a surprising level of support for far-right, populist candidate Andre Ventura, who is projected to place third with between 9% and 12% of the votes.

A total of seven candidates were in the running, with official results expected on Monday night.

Eyes on populist candidate

Rebelo de Sousa, a 72-year-old former television personality and law professor, was expected to win by a large margin. He enjoys a consistent approval rating of 60% or more and is known for his candid moments in public — from sharing a meal with homeless people to wearing shorts to go shopping at a supermarket.

Analysts have been watching closely to see how Ventura would perform. Portugal has largely not seen the same surge in support for populist parties that many of its fellow EU nations have in recent years. However, if official results mirror the exit polls, the Sunday election would indicate a large jump in support for the far-right candidate.

In 2019, Ventura won his party's first and only parliamentary seat with 1.3% of the ballots.

Limited powers, but key role

While not the head of state, Portugal's presidents have the power to dissolve parliament and call for fresh elections — a pivotal constitutional role with a minority government in power.

Presidents do not possess legislative powers, but are an influential voice in running the government.

Historically all four presidents since the end of Portugal's dictatorship in 1976 have been re-elected for a second term.

Pandemic overshadows election

While political analysts had their eyes on the poll results, DW correspondent Jan-Philipp Scholz says the public will be looking at another result.

"For many Portuguese, the much more interesting question was: how many people actually went to the polling stations despite the dramatic infection numbers," Scholz reported from the capital, Lisbon.

"It really seems like the turnout numbers are very low — probably below 50%, but this is still not as low as some observers predicted," he added.

Sunday's presidential election was overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the country currently under a strict national lockdown.

Portugal, a country of 10.8 million, has one of the worst infection rates in the world. The authorities recorded its worst daily coronavirus death toll on Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities to almost 10,500.

Experts believe the recent surge in cases is primarily due to the spread of coronavirus variant B117, which was first identified in the United Kingdom. The B117 variant is more contagious that the original variant.

