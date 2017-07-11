 Portugal′s president poised for reelection, exit polls show | News | DW | 24.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Portugal's president poised for reelection, exit polls show

Exit polls put President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on track to win a second term. Portugal's presidential election was held amid a deadly surge in COVID-19 cases.

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

A win for Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa would send him for a final five-year term

Portugal's incumbent center-right president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, is on track to win a second term in office on Sunday, after media projections put him on track to win the country's presidential election.

An exit poll published by public broadcaster RTP showed Rebelo de Sousa winning between 57% and 62% of the vote. The figures would be enough for him to win an absolute majority, avoiding a runoff election.

Socialist challenger Ana Gomes is projected to take second place, snagging 13% to 16% of the vote.

The poll also showed a surprising level of support for far-right, populist candidate Andre Ventura, who is projected to take third place with 16%.

Watch video 02:23

Voters in Portugal brave lockdown for polls

Analysts have been watching closely to see how Ventura would perform, as Portugal has largely not seen the same surge in support for populist parties that many of its fellow EU nations have in the past few years. In 2019, Ventura won his party's first and only parliamentary seat winning 1.3%.

Official results are expected on Monday night.

Limited powers, but key role

While not the head of state, Portugal's presidents have the power to dissolve parliament and call for fresh elections — a pivotal constitutional role with a minority government in power.

Historically all four presidents since the end of Portugal's dictatorship in 1976 have been re-elected for a second term.

More to follow...

rs/mm (AP, dpa, AFP)

Advertisement