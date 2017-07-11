Portugal's president poised for reelection, exit polls show

Portugal's incumbent center-right president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, is on track to win a second term in office on Sunday, after media projections put him on track to win the country's presidential election.

An exit poll published by public broadcaster RTP showed Rebelo de Sousa winning between 57% and 62% of the vote. The figures would be enough for him to win an absolute majority, avoiding a runoff election.

Socialist challenger Ana Gomes is projected to take second place, snagging 13% to 16% of the vote.

The poll also showed a surprising level of support for far-right, populist candidate Andre Ventura, who is projected to take third place with 16%.

Analysts have been watching closely to see how Ventura would perform, as Portugal has largely not seen the same surge in support for populist parties that many of its fellow EU nations have in the past few years. In 2019, Ventura won his party's first and only parliamentary seat winning 1.3%.

Official results are expected on Monday night.

Limited powers, but key role

While not the head of state, Portugal's presidents have the power to dissolve parliament and call for fresh elections — a pivotal constitutional role with a minority government in power.

Historically all four presidents since the end of Portugal's dictatorship in 1976 have been re-elected for a second term.

More to follow...

