Portugal's PM Antonio Costa quits amid corruption probe

The Portuguese president accepted the prime minister's resignation amid a corruption scandal involving energy contracts. Costa said his duties were, "not compatible with any supsicion of my integrity."

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa tendered his resignation on Tuesday. He made the announcement during a televised address.

Shortly thereafter, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa announced that he had accepted it.

The Office of the Portuguese Presidency said Rebelo de Sousa had convened a meeting of parliamentary parties in order to organize new elections.

Costa's surprise resignation comes amid an energy contract corruption scandal in which the 62-year-old is embroiled.

"The duties of prime minister are not compatible with any supsicion of my integrity. In these circumstances, I have presented my resignation to the president of the Republic," Costa said, claiming he had a clean conscience.

What the Portuguese police said about the Costa investigation

The announcement came hours after police raided the politician's home, office and other properties.

Police later confirmed that they had raided dozens of properties as part of an investigation tied to potential bribery in the allocation of green hydrogen projects and lithium mining contracts.

Police also confirmed that they had detained five people Tuesday, including Costa’s chief of staff.

Costa, of the left-wing Socialists, was in his third term as Portugal's prime minister, having taken office in 2015.

