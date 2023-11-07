  1. Skip to content
Portugal's PM Antonio Costa quits amid corruption probe

November 7, 2023

The Portuguese prime minister has said he will step down amid a corruption scandal involving energy contracts. He said his duties were "not compatible with any supsicion of my integrity."

https://p.dw.com/p/4YWa0
Antonio Costa speaking to reporters at an EU summit. October 27, 2023.
Antonio Costa has been Portugal's prime minister since 2015Image: Hatim Kaghat/dpa/Belga/picture alliance

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Tuesday that he had tendered his resignation. 

This comes amid an energy contract corruption scandal in which the 74-year-old is embroiled. 

"The duties of prime minister are not compatible with any supsicion of my integrity. In these circumstances, I have presented my resignation to the president of the Republic," Costa said. 

The decision on whether to accept Costa's resignation rests with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Costa, of the left-wing Socialists, was in his third term as Portugal's prime minister, having taken office in 2015. 

This is a developing story, more to follow... 

msh/jcg (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)