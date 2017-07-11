Portugal's fastest train involved in deadly crash

A high-speed train collided with a maintenance machine in central Portugal on Friday, killing at least two people and injuring at least 35, the country's national relief operations authority CNOS said.

At least seven people were seriously injured, including the train's conductor.

Over 200 passengers were on board the Alfa Pendular — the country's fastest train — when it crashed, a CNOS spokesman told news agency Reuters.

Two medical helicopters and over 160 rescue personnel were on the scene, he added.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. UTC) near the town of Soure, some 180 kilometers (111 miles) north of Lisbon, Portugal's capital.

According to the mayor of Soure, the two dead had been working on the rail tracks when the collision occurred.

A spokeswoman for the District Command of Relief Operations in Coimbra said more emergency services were on their way to the scene and that a field hospital was being set up.

More to follow...

kp/msh (AP, dpa, EFE, Reuters)