Portugal's far right party set to make gains in election

Polling at over 20 percent currently, Chega, a far-right party whose name translates to "enough," is gaining traction with its anti-immigration and anti-corruption campaign. DW reports on the election campaign, gathering residents' views in Lisbon.

Jan-Philipp Scholz
03/09/2024
March 9, 2024