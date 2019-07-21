 Portugal: Wildfires continue to rage as winds fan the flames | News | DW | 22.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Portugal: Wildfires continue to rage as winds fan the flames

Fires, which earlier had seemed under control, picked up pace later on Monday as winds caused the inferno to spread. So far, 33 injuries have been reported.

Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Cardigos, Portugal July 22, 2019.

Thirty-three people were reported injured as wildfires continued to rage across central Portugal on Monday.

Despite reports of progress being made, authorities requested two water-bombing planes as winds revived the fires.

"During the morning it was practically controlled but weather conditions did not allow a consolidation of the situation," Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said.

Read more: Deadly fires rage in Portugal,Spain

Several villages were evacuated to limit the casualties in a mountainous area of the country about 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of Lisbon.

Civil Protection said earlier on Monday that the fire, which broke out on Saturday afternoon, was 90% under control but warned that the remaining infernos needed "a lot of attention" as winds could easily fan the flames in exceptionally dry conditions.

Watch video 01:06

Locals, firefighters battle huge wildfires in Portugal

From bad to worse

More than 1,000 firefighters have been deployed since the blazes began over the weekend.

Fernando Almeida told the news agency AFP in the village of Casais de Sao Bento: "Yesterday we thought we were done, it was completely extinguished, then suddenly the fire resumes with this wind, we can't believe it."

Authorities tried to maintain calm. Civil Protection commander Pedro Nunes told reporters: "We have the capacity to respond (to the wildfire), both terrestrial and aerial, because the whole focus is on this operation."

jsi/amp (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Hundreds of firefighters combat Portugal wildfires

Several firefighters have been injured while working to contain wildfires in central Portugal, with the blazes exacerbated by strong wind. Authorities have deployed a small army contingent to help combat the fires. (21.07.2019)  

Deadly fires rage in Portugal, Spain, ex-Hurricane Ophelia fans flames

Dozens of people have been killed in wildfires in northern and central Portugal and in Galicia in Spain. Arson has been blamed for some of the fires, which have been fanned by Hurricane Ophelia and hot autumn weather. (16.10.2017)  

Franco homage to be dropped from Spanish town

Guadiana del Caudillo will alter its name to distance itself from the regime of Francisco Franco. The former Spanish dictator inaugurated the town in the 1950s, but change is coming due to a shift in local politics. (29.05.2019)  

Portugal charges 89 Hells Angels bikers after Lisbon attack

Members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club were indicted for attempting to kill four people and injuring others with knives, axes and batons at a restaurant in Lisbon. The gang was banned by the Netherlands in May. (11.07.2019)  

Portugal's new prime minister seeks alliance with far left, greens

The leader of Portugal's Socialist Party, Antonio Costa, has been named as the country's new prime minister after ousting the conservative minority. A leftist alliance now hopes to run the country together. (24.11.2015)  

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visits Madeira after fatal bus crash

Heiko Maas, Germany's foreign minister, paid tribute to the victims of a bus crash on the island archipelago of Madeira. He said his team was working to identify the victims and bring survivors back to Germany. (19.04.2019)  

EU sets up fleet to combat forest fires

Several European countries have been hit by forest fires over the past two years, in which more than 300 people have died. The EU is building up a fleet of fire-fighting aircraft which it hopes will prevent more fires. (22.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Locals, firefighters battle huge wildfires in Portugal  

Related content

Portugal Waldbrände

Hundreds of firefighters combat Portugal wildfires 21.07.2019

Several firefighters have been injured while working to contain wildfires in central Portugal, with the blazes exacerbated by strong wind. Authorities have deployed a small army contingent to help combat the fires.

BdTD Portugal | Waldbrände

Locals, firefighters battle huge wildfires in Portugal 22.07.2019

Wildfires sweeping Portugal's heavily forested Castelo Branco region reached populated areas, prompting locals to take matters into their own hands to save their homes. Hundreds of firefighters, supported by planes and helicopters battled several blazes.

Portugal Waldbrände zu 95 Prozent unter Kontrolle

Living Planet: Goats to the rescue! 04.07.2019

Some two years ago, Portugal battled two massive forest fires. Over 60 people died in the flames and at least 200 more were injured. Portugal said "never again" and stepped up fire prevention — slapping on huge fines for those who don't look after the forests. They also found some unlikely helpers: goats. Marc Dugge went to find out more and his report is presented by Holly Young.

Advertisement