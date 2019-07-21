Portugal: Wildfires continue to rage as winds fan the flames

Fires, which earlier had seemed under control, picked up pace later on Monday as winds caused the inferno to spread. So far, 33 injuries have been reported.
Thirty-three people were reported injured as wildfires continued to rage across central Portugal on Monday.
Despite reports of progress being made, authorities requested two water-bombing planes as winds revived the fires.
"During the morning it was practically controlled but weather conditions did not allow a consolidation of the situation," Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said.
Read more: Deadly fires rage in Portugal,Spain
Several villages were evacuated to limit the casualties in a mountainous area of the country about 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of Lisbon.
Civil Protection said earlier on Monday that the fire, which broke out on Saturday afternoon, was 90% under control but warned that the remaining infernos needed "a lot of attention" as winds could easily fan the flames in exceptionally dry conditions.
From bad to worse
More than 1,000 firefighters have been deployed since the blazes began over the weekend.
Fernando Almeida told the news agency AFP in the village of Casais de Sao Bento: "Yesterday we thought we were done, it was completely extinguished, then suddenly the fire resumes with this wind, we can't believe it."
Authorities tried to maintain calm. Civil Protection commander Pedro Nunes told reporters: "We have the capacity to respond (to the wildfire), both terrestrial and aerial, because the whole focus is on this operation."
jsi/amp (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Several firefighters have been injured while working to contain wildfires in central Portugal, with the blazes exacerbated by strong wind. Authorities have deployed a small army contingent to help combat the fires. (21.07.2019)
Dozens of people have been killed in wildfires in northern and central Portugal and in Galicia in Spain. Arson has been blamed for some of the fires, which have been fanned by Hurricane Ophelia and hot autumn weather. (16.10.2017)
Guadiana del Caudillo will alter its name to distance itself from the regime of Francisco Franco. The former Spanish dictator inaugurated the town in the 1950s, but change is coming due to a shift in local politics. (29.05.2019)
Members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club were indicted for attempting to kill four people and injuring others with knives, axes and batons at a restaurant in Lisbon. The gang was banned by the Netherlands in May. (11.07.2019)
The leader of Portugal's Socialist Party, Antonio Costa, has been named as the country's new prime minister after ousting the conservative minority. A leftist alliance now hopes to run the country together. (24.11.2015)
Heiko Maas, Germany's foreign minister, paid tribute to the victims of a bus crash on the island archipelago of Madeira. He said his team was working to identify the victims and bring survivors back to Germany. (19.04.2019)