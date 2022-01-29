Portugal votes in snap election amid omicron wave: DW's Jan-Philipp Scholz reports

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Much of Europe, the US and even Australia are logging record COVID caseloads as the omicron variant spreads. The WHO has warned that the variant still posed a "very high" risk. Follow DW for the latest.
Although Germany isn't logging record cases like its neighbors, Health Minister Lauterbach said current figures don't show the whole picture. Data reporting has slowed over the holidays — but the omicron variant has not.
Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach warned of a "massive fifth wave" due to the omicron variant. Follow DW for the latest.
Germany's health officials are expecting a sharp rise in coronavirus cases around the New Year. Meanwhile, China has placed the city of Xi'an and its 13 million residents under lockdown. Follow DW for more.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version