Portugal Socialists expected to win parliamentary vote — exit polls

Polls have closed in Portugal in a snap election on Sunday, with the ruling Socialists coming ahead of the opposition center-right Social Democratic Party (PSD).

Three exit polls showed the Socialists, led by Prime Minister Antonio Costa, winning between 37% and 42.4% of the vote. The Socialist need at least 41% of the vote to secure an outright majority in the parliament.

The PSD trailed them with between 26.7% and 35%, according to early estimates.

The exit polls did not take into account some 1.5 million Portuguese nationals who live abroad, out of 10.8 million eligible voters.

Additionally, more than one-tenth of the country is estimated to be isolating due to COVID-19 concerns. Authorities have granted permission for the infected to go to the polls but requested that they do so in the final hours before polls close.

Watch video 03:39 Azulejos - Traditional Tile Art From Portugal

What is at stake in Sunday's election?

Prime Minister Antonio Costa of the Socialist Party told the crowd at a campaign rally in the country's second city Oporto Friday, "Portugal needs stability after these two difficult years of fighting against the pandemic."

Fellow European left-leaning leaders such as Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz lent their support to Costa during the campaign. Scholz called Costa a "tireless defender of social justice."

Costa's government has rolled back austerity measures, held to budgets and reduced unemployment to the level it was at prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opposition leader Rui Rio of the PSD challenges Costa's handle on the economy and says further expansion is needed. Rio has called for cuts to corporate tax rates.

Watch video 02:20 Portugal is revamping its 'Golden Visa' rules

The election Sunday comes after two far-left parties switched sides and joined with right-wing parties in rejecting the 2022 draft budget put forward by Costa last October.

Burned by that vote, should the Socialists win the most votes but fail to gain a majority, Costa said he will govern as a minority party and seek support from other parties on a case-by-case basis.

Lisbon University politics professor Antonio Costa Pinto said that governing in such a way would unlikely last until the term expires in 2026.

Far-right party Chega, meaning "Enough," could emerge as the third largest party in parliament after entering during the last vote in 2019 with a single seat.

Watch video 26:04 The Algarve: Warmth, waves, wind and wide open spaces

What challenges does Portugal face?

The country's tourism-dependent economy has been hurt by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, key challenges that will confront the country's next ruling coalition.

Portugal will receive €16.6 billion ($18.7 billion) in recovery funds from the EU by 2026. The next government will be tasked with maximizing the effectiveness of these funds.

ar/aw (AFP, dpa, Reuters)