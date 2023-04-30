  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Women feeding pigeons in Portugal
Pigeons are a common animal in Portugal, with pigeon racing a popular sport in the Iberian countryImage: Laurent Marolleau/IMAGO
CrimePortugal

Portugal pigeon dispute leaves four dead

1 hour ago

A disagreement between four racing pigeon breeders turned deadly when one killed the others with a shotgun.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QjSv

A man shot three people dead before taking his own life during a quarrel among racing pigeon breeders in southern Portugal.

Police said the shooting happened in the Bairro Azul neighborhood of Setubal, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of Lisbon.

Andreia Goncalves, a police commissioner in Setubal, described the shooting as "an isolated incident" related to an unresolved issue between the men.

She said the shooter used a shotgun.

Portugal's RTP television station reported the fight was related to pigeon breeding, and the newspaper Publico wrote the men also disagreed over illegal vegetable gardens in the area.

Portugal has restrictive gun laws, but firearms are legal for hunting.

Around 80 murders have been committed in Portugal every year since 2015, according to police statistics. A fifth are committed with firearms.

lo/wd (AP, AFP, EFE, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Fighting in Sudan's capital Khartoum
Breaking

Sudan updates: Army, RSF extend cease-fire again

Conflicts15 minutes ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Saudi Arabien Evakuierte in Jeddah

Sudan crisis: Escaping via land or sea

Sudan crisis: Escaping via land or sea

Conflicts10 hours ago01:36 min
More from Africa

Asia

A woman mason helps construct a toilet in Sambalpur, Odisha

India: Women's fight for dignity with more toilets

India: Women's fight for dignity with more toilets

Health7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Statue of a person sitting on a broom.

'Remembering my ancestor who was burnt as a witch'

'Remembering my ancestor who was burnt as a witch'

Culture4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Tim Berners-Lee next to a computer

The World Wide Web turns 30

The World Wide Web turns 30

Business5 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

DW Global 3000 | Wasserrecycling Los Angeles

US combats drought with recycled water

US combats drought with recycled water

Nature and EnvironmentApril 28, 202306:24 min
More from North America

Latin America

Kolumbien Eco-Tourismus in Kolumbien

From land exploitation to ecosafaris

From land exploitation to ecosafaris

Nature and Environment5 hours ago01:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage