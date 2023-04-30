  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Women feeding pigeons in Portugal
Pigeons are a common animal in Portugal, with pigeon racing a popular sport in the Iberian countryImage: Laurent Marolleau/IMAGO
CrimePortugal

Portugal pigeon dispute leaves 4 dead

23 hours ago

A disagreement between four racing pigeon breeders turned deadly when one killed the others with a shotgun.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QjSv

A man shot three people dead before taking his own life during a quarrel among racing pigeon breeders in southern Portugal.

Police said the shooting happened in the Bairro Azul neighborhood of Setubal, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of Lisbon.

Andreia Goncalves, a police commissioner in Setubal, described the shooting as "an isolated incident" related to an unresolved issue between the men.

She said the shooter used a shotgun.

Portugal's RTP television station reported the fight was related to pigeon breeding, and the newspaper Publico wrote the men also disagreed over illegal vegetable gardens in the area.

Portugal has restrictive gun laws, but firearms are legal for hunting.

Around 80 murders have been committed in Portugal every year since 2015, according to police statistics. A fifth are committed with firearms.

lo/wd (AP, AFP, EFE, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A view shows the site of a residential area hit by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine May 1, 2023

Ukraine updates: Russian attack causes injuries, damage

Conflicts32 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Sudanese refugees in Chad

Sudan: Fears of worse to come

Sudan: Fears of worse to come

Conflicts2 hours ago01:43 min
More from Africa

Asia

A statue of India's independence hero Subhas Chandra Bose is pictured through the India Gate in New Delhi illuminated with the colours of the Indian flag,

India seeks 'demographic dividend'

India seeks 'demographic dividend'

Business11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Deutschlandticket / 49-Euro-Ticket

Truly revolutionary? Germany's €49 public transport ticket

Truly revolutionary? Germany's €49 public transport ticket

Politics24 hours ago02:22 min
More from Germany

Europe

Candles and flowers with messages on the pavement outside Teplaren on Zamocka Street, Bratislava, Slovakia, October 13, 2022

LGBTQ+ rights situation at home drives young Slovaks abroad

LGBTQ+ rights situation at home drives young Slovaks abroad

Society6 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

DW Global 3000 | Wasserrecycling Los Angeles

US combats drought with recycled water

US combats drought with recycled water

Nature and EnvironmentApril 28, 202306:24 min
More from North America

Latin America

Kolumbien Eco-Tourismus in Kolumbien

From land exploitation to ecosafaris

From land exploitation to ecosafaris

Nature and EnvironmentApril 30, 202301:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage