Portugal confronts its role in the transatlantic slave trade

"Portugal has long swept the history of slaves from Africa under the carpet," says Evalina Dias, president of the Lisbon-based association of Afro-descendants, "Djass." A native of Portugal with ancestors from Guinea-Bissau, she is now demanding that Portugal finally face up to its historical responsibilities and thoroughly reappraise the story.

"We know that the structural discrimination of African people today is also the result of the transatlantic slave trade, which was largely introduced by the Portuguese starting in the 15th century," Dias told DW.

The Portuguese have always covered up this stain on its history. In Portugal, it is always said that slavery was not an invention of the Portuguese or the Europeans and that there always were slaves, even before the 15th century.

But the fact is that during the age of the "discoveries" — beginning in the 15th century — the slave trade took on a transatlantic dimension. By opening up sea routes to Africa, Asia, and America, Western European countries — led by Portugal — rose to become internationally active trading and colonial powers.

Evalina Dias is calling on Portugal to revisit and reconcile with it's slave trade past

From that point onwards, trading in spices, ivory, textiles, and slaves became global.

"The new transatlantic slave trade turned Africans into objects that were seen as commodities for Europeans," says Gilbert Ndi Shang from the Africa Multiple research group at the University of Bayreuth. Millions of Africans were forced to labor on European-run plantations in Europe, the Americas, and the Caribbean.

"Over a period of more than 400 years, more than 15 million men, women, and children became victims of the transatlantic slave trade," Ndi Shang told DW.

However, it is repeatedly pointed out, including in textbooks, that Portugal was the first country in Europe to officially abolish slavery 260 years ago. But the ban initially only applied to Portugal and its colonies in India. Slavery continued in the other colonies. In Brazil, slavery was still practiced well after it gained independence from Portugal in 1822 and was not officially banned until 1888.

Benin reckons with its slave trade past The historical city of Ouidah Even the entrance to the city bears a strong message. While other cities conceal the bitter chapters of the past, Ouidah confronts them head-on. The Atlantic slave trade flourished here from the 16th to the 19th century .

Benin reckons with its slave trade past One last look The palm trees off the coast of Ouidah were probably the last many saw of the African mainland. Portuguese, French and English slave traders shipped millions of people to the Americas. It was the local leaders who ensured a steady supply: They took prisoners during their campaigns of conquest and sold them off to the traders.

Benin reckons with its slave trade past Fostering a culture of remembrance The 1990s heralded a change in Benin's culture of remembrance. The "Porte du Non-Retour" — the Gate of No Return — was donated by UNESCO to serve as a memorial to victims of the slave trade. An international conference on the slave trade was held in 1999, which saw then-president Mathieu Kerekou travel to Baltimore in the US and apologize to the descendants of former slaves.

Benin reckons with its slave trade past From fortress to museum The new Ouidah Museum of History is located in the restored Portuguese Fortress. It's part of a project spearheaded by President Patrice Talon examining Benin's multifaceted history. Many Beninese can trace their ancestry back to the families of former slaves — or their tormentors. Talon himself has been accused of being a descendant of the latter, as has much of the country's elite.

Benin reckons with its slave trade past History of the oppressors Many believe this painful story needs to be told if there is to be real reconciliation in the country. But will it work? Since August, visitors have been able to view items from the former kingdoms of Ouidah and Dohamey that were once associated with the slave trade.

Benin reckons with its slave trade past Route of the Slaves road, Ouidah Tourism Minister Jean-Michel Abimbola says Benin has earmarked €1 billion ($1.8 billion) for projects like the museum to help the country work through its difficult past. Visitors from abroad are also welcome — even from neighboring Nigeria. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, it is mainly locals who have come here to understand their country better. Author: Philipp Sandner



Honoring victims of enslavement

"Trivialization is a tradition in Portugal," says Dias. Lisbon has been full of monuments to conquerors and explorers for centuries, she says, but the city will not erect a monument honoring the victims of slavery until this year, 2021. The initiative, she says, came from her association, a civil society of Portuguese citizens with African roots. Angolan artist Kiluanji Kia Henda designed the monument.

"The memorial, since it will be inaugurated this spring in Lisbon, is a stylized sugarcane plantation, made of aluminum stakes, symbolizing the cold and inhumane rationality with which the forced laborers on the plantations of Europeans, in Europe and overseas, were dehumanized over centuries," says Beatriz Gomes Dias, the mother of Djass chairwoman, Evalina Dias.

A model of the monument to the victims of the slave trade, which will be inaugurated in Lisbon this spring

Gomes Dias has been a member of the Portuguese parliament since 2019, representing the Bloco de Esquerda party. She is one of three black female parliamentarians in Portugal. This year, she is also running as her party's top candidate for mayor of Lisbon.

"Portuguese society is changing very slowly," Joacine Katar Moreira, another Portuguese member of parliament with roots in the West African nation of Guinea-Bissau told DW. "We are fighting an uphill battle against a lot of resistance from conservative circles."

Remains of dehumanized slaves discovered

"At least one positive trend is clearly visible: Portuguese scholars and universities are increasingly dedicated to the study of the transatlantic slave trade," says Katar Moreira, who is also a historian.

In 2009, Portuguese archaeologists discovered valuable evidence about the lives of the first African slaves in Portugal. The analysis of 158 skeletons found during construction work in the southern Portuguese port city of Lagos led to clear conclusions: Malnutrition, untreated injuries, and severe physical abuse were the order of the day in 15th century Portugal.

"Some of the people whose skeletons were found in Lagos were bound, and many wore objects of African origin such as rings and necklaces," says Djass chairwoman Evalina Dias, who visited the Lagos excavation site with her mother, Gomes Dias.

Portuguese lawmaker Beatriz Gomez Dias says it is important to honor victims of slave trade as strong individuals

"So the first enslaved people from Africa came to Portugal as early as the 15th century," says Gomes Dias. The point now, she says, is to put a face to these people and show that they were not just victims, but strong personalities who developed strategies for survival.

"They resisted their enslavement and also fought for the preservation of their cultural roots," she explains. "And in the end, they even had a decisive influence on the culture of Portugal and Lisbon."

This article was adapted from German.