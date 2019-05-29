 Portugal charges 89 Hells Angels bikers after Lisbon attack | News | DW | 11.07.2019

News

Portugal charges 89 Hells Angels bikers after Lisbon attack

Members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club were indicted for attempting to kill four people and injuring others with knives, axes and batons at a restaurant in Lisbon. The gang was banned by the Netherlands in May.

Hells Angels member's jacket

Portuguese prosecutors charged 89 members of Hells Angels biker gangs with involvement in organized crime, attempted murder, robbery and drug trafficking. The bikers were also charged with qualified extortion and possession of illegal weapons and ammunition.

"According to the indictment, the accused belong to Hells Angels Motorcycle Club," said the chief prosecutor's statement.

Dozens of the group's Portuguese and members from other countries have been arrested following a long investigation.

Out of the 89 members charged by Portugal, 37 are in pre-trial detention, five are under house arrest, and two are detained in Germany awaiting extradition to Portugal, the prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege that the gang's members tried to kill four people and seriously injured others last year at a restaurant on the outskirts of Portugal's capital, Lisbon. The restaurant was destroyed in the Hells Angels attack.

German police confiscate a Hells Angels member's motorcycle in Erkrath (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

In September 2017, four Hells Angels bikers went on trial in Leipzig over a 2016 murder of a biker from a rival gang

At the time of the restaurant attack, the Hell Angels was involved in a gang war for control of illicit guns and drug trade, according to authorities.

Read more: Cologne police raid Hells Angels hideout

Germany, the Netherlands clamp down

The Hells Angels Motorcycle Club is a worldwide group whose members are typically male and white and ride Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The club was formed in the United States in 1948. The United States Department of Justice regards them as an international crime syndicate.

In May, a court in the Dutch city of Utrecht banned the international biker club  and ordered all its Dutch chapters to close.

The Utrecht court said the club was led by "a culture of violence," from which the public needed protection.

In October 2017, hundreds of German police officers raid apartments and seized property of a Hells Angels' charter in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW).

Violent clashes among biker factions and biker-related crimes are relatively common in Germany, which has over 70 Hells Angels charters. In NRW, members of the world's best-known motorcycle club have a history of bloody rivalry with the Bandidos, another international biker association.

Read more: Gang crime still 'a huge problem,' says top criminal investigator

shs/sms  (Reuters, AP)

Hells Angels biker gangs banned by Netherlands court

Judges in the Netherlands said the biker gang was led by "a culture of violence" and represented a danger to the public. It is the third biker gang to be banned in the country since 2017. (29.05.2019)  

Gang crime still 'a huge problem,' says top criminal investigator

German police have carried out a massive raid on a biker gang suspected of illegal arms trade and human trafficking. A leading detective told DW that police must adopt a long-term plan to eradicate such crime. (22.05.2019)  

German police launch massive crackdown on Hells Angels group

Hundreds of police officers have moved to raid apartments and seize property of a Hells Angels' charter in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The Concrete City biker club is said to include "proven criminals." (18.10.2017)  

Cologne police raid Hells Angels hideout

Cologne police have raided a Hells Angels hideout in the Ostheim area, seizing a cache of firearms. The raid follows an attempted attack by the Hells Angels on a rival gang in central Cologne. (01.06.2017)  

Contentious biker garb

Two members of the Bandidos motorcycle gang sued because they weren't allowed to wear their club's jackets after some local chapters of their gang had been banned. (08.07.2015)  

Deutschland Steinhude Hells Angels

Hells Angels biker gangs banned by Netherlands court 29.05.2019

Judges in the Netherlands said the biker gang was led by "a culture of violence" and represented a danger to the public. It is the third biker gang to be banned in the country since 2017.

Deutschland Großrazzia gegen Organisierte Kriminalität in NRW

Biker gang raid: What do we know about Al-Salam-313? 22.05.2019

In a dawn raid, more than 500 police officers stormed 49 properties in eleven cities across the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. What exactly do we know so far about the group that was targeted? DW investigates.

Deutschland Osmanen Germania Gang

German Interior Ministry bans biker gang Osmanen Germania BC 10.07.2018

Germany has banned Turkish-nationalist biker gang Osmanen Germania BC, accusing the group of carrying out violent crimes. Officials believe the gang has ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government.

