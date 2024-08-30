  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas war2024 Paris Paralympics
CatastrophePortugal

Portugal: 2 dead after firefighter helicopter crash

August 30, 2024

A helicopter has crashed into the River Douro in northern Portugal after returning from a firefighting mission, killing at least two. The pilot survived the accident, while three people are missing.

https://p.dw.com/p/4k7T3
DW News "Breaking"

At least two people were killed and three were missing after a helicopter crashed in the Lamego area of northern Portugal on Friday.

The helicopter crashed into the River Douro after returning from a firefighting mission.

The pilot survived the crash and was taken to hospital with leg fractures.

Rui Silva Lampreia, the head of the National Maritime Authority, told Portuguese media that two bodies were pulled from the underwater crash.

He said that aerial and ground searches were underway for the missing.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

sdi/nm (AFP, Reuters, Lusa)