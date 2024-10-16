Portrait by robot to be sold at Sotheby's in world first

For the first time ever, a well-known auction house is selling an artwork that was painted by a robot. Sotheby's will be auctioning off the portrait of scientist Alan Turing and it could fetch as much as £150,000.

A robot artist is set to make history as the first to have a work put up for sale by a major auction house, with the portrait of Alan Turing expected to fetch up to £150,000 (€180,000, $196,000), organizers announced on Wednesday.

The piece created by Ai-Da, a humanoid robot artist powered by artificial intelligence, will be the first sold at a major auction house and is set to go under the hammer at Sotheby's in London next month. It has been described as a "haunting" portrait of the English mathematician Alan Turing, considered one of the fathers of modern-day computing.

The large-scale artwork is entitled "AI God" and was " first exhibited at the United Nations in May 2024 as part of a five paneled Polyptych," Sotheby's said on its homepage.

The painting already went on show at the UN as part of a five-piece display earlier this year; it's the second from right in this display Image: Ai-Da Robot Studio/dpa/picture alliance

Robot with human-like features

The ultra-realistic robot is designed to resemble a human female with a face, large eyes and a brown wig.

The robot works by deploying AI algorithms and has cameras in its eyes, as well as bionic hands.

How AI is making creatives superfluous To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gallery owner and founder of Ai-Da Robot studio, Aidan Meller, headed the team that created the robot with AI specialists at the universities of Oxford and Birmingham.

Symbolic artwork

Meller said Turing, who made his name as a World War II codebreaker, had raised fears over the power of AI as early as the 1950s.

He said the work's "muted tones and broken facial planes" seemingly suggested "the struggles Turing warned we will face when it comes to managing AI." Ai-Da's works were "ethereal and haunting" and "continue to question where the power of AI will take us, and the global race to harness its power."

Ai-Da also made headlines in 2022 when depicting the headline acts of the Glastonbury music festival in the UK.

Diana Ross, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Paul McCartney, as depicted by Ai-Da in 2022: surely there's no need to say who's who? Image: Photoshot/picture alliance

Sotheby's Digital Art Sale will run from October 31 through November 7.

How AI is changing our sex life To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

jsi/msh (AFP, dpa)