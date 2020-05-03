Portrait: African journalists honored with DW freedom award

David Musisi Kalyankolo, a television journalist with Uganda's Bukedde TV, and Beatific Gumbwanda, a reporter with TellZim, a weekly newspaper in Zimbabwe, are among the 17 journalists from 14 countries who DW recognized for their outstanding courage taken while reporting during the coronavirus pandemic.

They represent all journalists worldwide who have disappeared or been arrested or threatened because they reported on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our Freedom of Speech Award laureates Meet our former laureates 2015-2019 Deutsche Welle has been promoting democratic values, human rights and the dialogue between different cultures for more than six decades. Since 2015, our Freedom of Speech Award has honored persons or initiatives for their outstanding promotion of human rights and freedom of expression.

Our Freedom of Speech Award laureates DW Freedom of Speech Award 2015: Raif Badawi, Saudi Arabia Saudi blogger Raif Badawi has fought for freedom of expression in his country for years. His blog addressed political and societal grievances in Saudi Arabia. In June 2012, he was arrested and accused of insulting Islam, religious leaders and politicians. Saudi authorities sentenced him to 1,000 lashes (he has since received 50), 10 years in prison and a major fine in 2014. He remains in prison.

Our Freedom of Speech Award laureates DW Freedom of Speech Award 2016: Sedat Ergin, Turkey Sedat Ergin, former editor-in-chief of the Turkish daily "Hürriyet," received Deutsche Welle's second annual Freedom of Speech Award while being tried for allegedly insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "Freedom of speech is one of the most fundamental values of humankind," the journalist said. "It is an essential aspect of our existence in human societies."

Our Freedom of Speech Award laureates DW Freedom of Speech Award 2017: White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA), US In 2017, DW Director General Peter Limbourg presented the DW Freedom of Speech Award to Jeff Mason, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA). "We see this award as recognizing free press worldwide and in the US and as a sign of solidarity and encouragement for those colleagues who have the exciting task of reporting about the US President and his policies, said Limbourg.

Our Freedom of Speech Award laureates DW Freedom of Speech Award 2018: Sadegh Zibakalam, Iran The DW Freedom of Speech Award 2018 laureate was Iranian political scientist Sadegh Zibakalam. He was facing a jail sentence for speaking out against the political situation in his home country in an interview with DW. Zibakalam is famous for his intense debates with hardliners, repeatedly criticizing the government's official stance on domestic and foreign policy matters.

Our Freedom of Speech Award laureates DW Freedom of Speech Award 2019: Anabel Hernández, Mexico ​​​​​​​Mexican investigative journalist Anabel Hernández is the recipient of the DW Freedom of Speech Award 2019. Her work focuses on corruption and the collusion between government officials and drug cartels. She gained international attention in 2010 with her book "Los Señores del Narco" (Narcoland) which documented these illegal relations. She lives in exile in Europe.



Attacked

Police severely beat Kalyankolo while at his home in early April, leaving him in a coma for ten hours. The men said they were enforcing the curfew. The police officer in charge was later arrested for allegedly assaulting the journalist.

"I felt pain when the policeman hit me. He hit me on the head, and I lost consciousness," Kalyankolo told DW.

"I only gained my consciousness after two days at Herona Hospital in Kisoga — that is when I got to know anything."

Medics stitched Kalyankolo without anesthesia because he was unresponsive and bleeding a lot. Despite the attack, he has decided to carry on his work courageously.

"This award means a lot to me. I was assaulted, but I have continued with my work," he said.

"I treasure my job, and I find my job very important. All journalists out there should not take this profession for granted. If you choose to work, do exactly that. God will reward you."

Journalists persecuted

In 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, DW decided to honor Kalyankolo and 16 other journalists from 14 countries.

Gumbwanda's story is no different. Zimbabwean police officers, who are known for their heavy-handed approach, arrested him on April 8 for violating lockdown regulations. He was detained for several hours despite producing his accreditation card.

"The Freedom of Speech Award 2020 is dedicated to all courageous journalists worldwide who are suffering repressions because they are reporting on the pandemic," said DW Director General Peter Limbourg.

"I now face a challenge that every time I go out in the sunshine, I feel dizzy, and that means I have to withdraw from work and take a rest in the shade for at least 30 minutes before I can get back behind the camera," Kalyankolo said.

"Many people have asked me why I don't give up on work, but that is not possible. It really hurts, especially working in the sun, I feel a lot of pain."

Since 2015, DW has presented the annual Freedom of Speech Award to a person or initiative that has shown an outstanding commitment to human rights and freedom of expression in the media.

Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers Photo contest starts off the new media development project Awards were given at the opening ceremony to winners of a photo competition sponsored by DW Akademie and the EU Delegation in Libya. Amin Mustafa Alamri's portrait of a silversmith at work was among the winning photos.

Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers Competition focusing on everyday culture The competition was open to all Libyans with a goal to portray Libyan culture to outsiders. This photo by Sanad Alhalfi shows a traditional way of brewing tea.

Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers From landscapes to music The photos reflect Libyan landscapes, customs, traditions and crafts. A woman in this photo by Naser Amghar is playing a stringed gourd, a traditional musical instrument.

Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers More than 300 photographers took part The competition was open to professional and amateur photographers. Omar Saleh submitted this winning photo of traditional Tuareg musicians.

Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers Through the eyes of Libyan photographers Eight photographers were honored for their portrayals of Libyan culture and landscapes. Sufian Alashger was up early to catch the desert at sunrise.

Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers Traditional Libyan cuisine Mohammed Shengheer's photo introduces outsiders to bazine, a traditional Libyan dish served during festivities.

Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers Reflecting Libya's everyday culture Tuareg women making traditional jewelry, captured on camera by Hussein Suliman.

Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers A photography workshop for the winners Each of the eight winners won a one-week DW Akademie photography workshop in Tunisia. Photographer Khalid Alwerfali was one of the winners with this photo of Tripoli's Red Castle.



