 Portrait: African journalists honored with DW freedom award | World| Breaking news and perspectives from around the globe | DW | 05.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

World

Portrait: African journalists honored with DW freedom award

Journalists from Uganda and Zimbabwe are among the recipients of the DW Freedom of Speech Award in recognition of the sacrifices they made while reporting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch video 03:01

DW Director General Limbourg on Freedom of Speech Award 2020

David Musisi Kalyankolo, a television journalist with Uganda's Bukedde TV, and Beatific Gumbwanda, a reporter with TellZim, a weekly newspaper in Zimbabwe, are among the 17 journalists from 14 countries who DW recognized for their outstanding courage taken while reporting during the coronavirus pandemic.

They represent all journalists worldwide who have disappeared or been arrested or threatened because they reported on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Opinion: Do not silence journalists during coronavirus pandemic

  • Freedom of Speech Award 2018 | Sadegh Zibakalam (DW/P. Böll)

    Our Freedom of Speech Award laureates

    Meet our former laureates 2015-2019

    Deutsche Welle has been promoting democratic values, human rights and the dialogue between different cultures for more than six decades. Since 2015, our Freedom of Speech Award has honored persons or initiatives for their outstanding promotion of human rights and freedom of expression.

  • Raif Badawi Website-Gründer aus Saudi Arabien (privat)

    Our Freedom of Speech Award laureates

    DW Freedom of Speech Award 2015: Raif Badawi, Saudi Arabia

    Saudi blogger Raif Badawi has fought for freedom of expression in his country for years. His blog addressed political and societal grievances in Saudi Arabia. In June 2012, he was arrested and accused of insulting Islam, religious leaders and politicians. Saudi authorities sentenced him to 1,000 lashes (he has since received 50), 10 years in prison and a major fine in 2014. He remains in prison.

  • Bonn Global Media Forum GMF 02 | Award Ceremony Sedat Ergin (DW/M. Müller)

    Our Freedom of Speech Award laureates

    DW Freedom of Speech Award 2016: Sedat Ergin, Turkey

    Sedat Ergin, former editor-in-chief of the Turkish daily "Hürriyet," received Deutsche Welle's second annual Freedom of Speech Award while being tried for allegedly insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "Freedom of speech is one of the most fundamental values of humankind," the journalist said. "It is an essential aspect of our existence in human societies."

  • Deutschland Bonn - Deutsche Welle GMF 2017 - Freedom of Speech Award 2017: White House Correspondents' Association (DW/K. Danetzki)

    Our Freedom of Speech Award laureates

    DW Freedom of Speech Award 2017: White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA), US

    In 2017, DW Director General Peter Limbourg presented the DW Freedom of Speech Award to Jeff Mason, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA). "We see this award as recognizing free press worldwide and in the US and as a sign of solidarity and encouragement for those colleagues who have the exciting task of reporting about the US President and his policies, said Limbourg.

  • Freedom of Speech Award (DW/U. Wagner)

    Our Freedom of Speech Award laureates

    DW Freedom of Speech Award 2018: Sadegh Zibakalam, Iran

    The DW Freedom of Speech Award 2018 laureate was Iranian political scientist Sadegh Zibakalam. He was facing a jail sentence for speaking out against the political situation in his home country in an interview with DW. Zibakalam is famous for his intense debates with hardliners, repeatedly criticizing the government's official stance on domestic and foreign policy matters.

  • Interview mit der Gewinnerin des DW Freedom of Speech Award 2019: Anabel Hernández (DW/V. Tellmann)

    Our Freedom of Speech Award laureates

    DW Freedom of Speech Award 2019: Anabel Hernández, Mexico

    ​​​​​​​Mexican investigative journalist Anabel Hernández is the recipient of the DW Freedom of Speech Award 2019. Her work focuses on corruption and the collusion between government officials and drug cartels. She gained international attention in 2010 with her book "Los Señores del Narco" (Narcoland) which documented these illegal relations. She lives in exile in Europe.


Attacked

Police severely beat Kalyankolo while at his home in early April, leaving him in a coma for ten hours. The men said they were enforcing the curfew. The police officer in charge was later arrested for allegedly assaulting the journalist.

"I felt pain when the policeman hit me. He hit me on the head, and I lost consciousness," Kalyankolo told DW.  

"I only gained my consciousness after two days at Herona Hospital in Kisoga — that is when I got to know anything."

Medics stitched Kalyankolo without anesthesia because he was unresponsive and bleeding a lot. Despite the attack, he has decided to carry on his work courageously.

"This award means a lot to me. I was assaulted, but I have continued with my work," he said.

"I treasure my job, and I find my job very important. All journalists out there should not take this profession for granted. If you choose to work, do exactly that. God will reward you."

Read more: DW's Freedom of Speech Award honors journalists persecuted for coronavirus reporting

Watch video 01:15

DW Director General Limbourg: 'Press freedom is in danger around the globe'

Journalists persecuted

In 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, DW decided to honor Kalyankolo and 16 other journalists from 14 countries.

Gumbwanda's story is no different. Zimbabwean police officers, who are known for their heavy-handed approach, arrested him on April 8 for violating lockdown regulations. He was detained for several hours despite producing his accreditation card.

"The Freedom of Speech Award 2020 is dedicated to all courageous journalists worldwide who are suffering repressions because they are reporting on the pandemic," said DW Director General Peter Limbourg.

"I now face a challenge that every time I go out in the sunshine, I feel dizzy, and that means I have to withdraw from work and take a rest in the shade for at least 30 minutes before I can get back behind the camera," Kalyankolo said.

"Many people have asked me why I don't give up on work, but that is not possible. It really hurts, especially working in the sun, I feel a lot of pain."

Since 2015, DW has presented the annual Freedom of Speech Award to a person or initiative that has shown an outstanding commitment to human rights and freedom of expression in the media.

Read more: Is Africa's thumbs down to media freedom a case of follow the leader?

  • Awards were given at the opening ceremony to winners of a photo competition sponsored by DW Akademie and the EU Delegation in Libya. Amin Mustafa Alamri's shot of a silversmith at work was among the winning photos. (Amin Mustafa Alamri)

    Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers

    Photo contest starts off the new media development project

    Awards were given at the opening ceremony to winners of a photo competition sponsored by DW Akademie and the EU Delegation in Libya. Amin Mustafa Alamri's portrait of a silversmith at work was among the winning photos.

  • The competition was open to all Libyans with a goal to portray Libyan culture to outsiders. This photo by Sanad Alhalfi shows a traditional way of brewing tea. (Sanad Alhalafi)

    Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers

    Competition focusing on everyday culture

    The competition was open to all Libyans with a goal to portray Libyan culture to outsiders. This photo by Sanad Alhalfi shows a traditional way of brewing tea.

  • The photos reflect Libyan landscapes, customs, traditions and crafts. One of the women in this photo by Naser Amghar plays a stringed gourd, a traditional musical instrument. (Naser Amghar)

    Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers

    From landscapes to music

    The photos reflect Libyan landscapes, customs, traditions and crafts. A woman in this photo by Naser Amghar is playing a stringed gourd, a traditional musical instrument.

  • The competition was open to professional and amateur photographers. Omar Saleh submitted this winning photo of traditional Tuareg musicians. (Omar Saleh)

    Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers

    More than 300 photographers took part

    The competition was open to professional and amateur photographers. Omar Saleh submitted this winning photo of traditional Tuareg musicians.

  • Eight photographers were honored for their portrayals of Libyan culture and landscapes. Sufian Alashger was up early to catch the desert at sunrise. (Sufian Alashger)

    Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers

    Through the eyes of Libyan photographers

    Eight photographers were honored for their portrayals of Libyan culture and landscapes. Sufian Alashger was up early to catch the desert at sunrise.

  • Mohammed Shengheer's photo introduces outsiders to bazine, a traditional Libyan dish served during festivities. (Mahmoud Shengheer)

    Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers

    Traditional Libyan cuisine

    Mohammed Shengheer's photo introduces outsiders to bazine, a traditional Libyan dish served during festivities.

  • Tuareg women making traditional jewelry, captured on camera by Hussein Suliman. (Hussein Suliman)

    Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers

    Reflecting Libya's everyday culture

    Tuareg women making traditional jewelry, captured on camera by Hussein Suliman.

  • Each of the eight winners won a one-week DW Akademie photography workshop in Tunisia. Photographer Khalid Alwerfali was among the winners with this photo of Tripoli's Red Castle. (Khalid Alwerfali)

    Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers

    A photography workshop for the winners

    Each of the eight winners won a one-week DW Akademie photography workshop in Tunisia. Photographer Khalid Alwerfali was one of the winners with this photo of Tripoli's Red Castle.


Each day, editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Ugandan journalists 'assaulted by security forces' amid coronavirus lockdowns

A media rights body says Ugandan security personnel have attacked several journalists covering coronavirus lockdown measures. Journalists in other parts of Africa are also facing similar predicaments. (24.04.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

DW Director General Limbourg on Freedom of Speech Award 2020  

Related content

Defending press freedom during the COVID-19 pandemic 03.05.2020

Deutsche Welle's 2020 Freedom of Speech Award goes to journalists persecuted for their work on the coronavirus pandemic. The 17 journalists we are honoring represent all journalists, bloggers and citizens who have defied curbs on media freedom to inform the public during this global health crisis. For more on all the winners of the DW Freedom of Speech Award, got to: dw.com/freedom

Tanzania We need freedom of press

DW's Freedom of Speech Award honors journalists persecuted for coronavirus reporting 03.05.2020

Intimidation, violence, arrests: Around the world, journalists face harassment or persecution for their coverage of the COVID-19 crisis. DW honors their work by presenting them with this year's Freedom of Speech Award.

Palästina | Pressefreiheit | Journalisten auf der Frontline im coronavirus

Opinion: Do not silence journalists during coronavirus pandemic 03.05.2020

Old habits die hard, they say, including the age-old inclination to silence independent, critical voices. But the coronavirus pandemic means we need those voices more than ever, the OSCE's Harlem Desir writes for DW.

Advertisement