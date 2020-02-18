 Port attack in Libya, government suspends peace talks with Haftar | News | DW | 18.02.2020

News

Port attack in Libya, government suspends peace talks with Haftar

Military commander Khalifa Haftar's forces stepped up their attack on the Libyan capital, attacking a strategic port late on Tuesday.

A fighter of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord.

The UN-backed government in Libya has suspended UN-brokered military talks in Geneva, following an attack on a strategic port in Tripoli late on Tuesday.

Military commander Khalifa Haftar's forces have been vying for control of the country with the internationally-recognized government based in the capital, advancing on Tripoli in recent months. 

More to follow...

dvv/msh (AP, Reuters, dpa)

