Pope to meet Indigenous survivors during Canada 'pilgrimage'

Pope Francis will leave for Canada on Sunday for a historic visit where he is expected to personally apologize for the horrors of Catholic Church-run Indigenous residential schools.

The pontiff has called his week long visit a "penitential pilgrimage" of "healing and reconciliation" to seek forgiveness on Canadian soil for the "evil'' done to Native peoples by Catholic missionaries.

In the decades spanning from late 1800s to the 1990s, nearly 150,000 First Nations, Metis and Inuit children children were sent by Canada's government to 139 residential schools run by the church as part of a failed policy of forced assimilation.

The children were severed from their families, language and culture for months or even years.

Many faced physical and sexual abuse at the hands of headmasters and teachers while thousands are believed to have died because of neglect, malnutrition and disease.

Since last year, hundreds of remains of Indigenous children in unmarked graves have been discovered at the sites of former schools, with the national truth and reconciliation commission decrying "cultural genocide."

Making amends

Francis will be received at Edmonton's international airport by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, following a 10-hour flight from Rome.

In a shift from most papal tours, diplomatic protocols will take a back seat to personal encounters with First Nations, Metis and Inuit survivors.

The pope will begin his trip on Monday with a stop in the town of Maskwacis, home to one of the country's largest residential schools.

He is expected to speak to a crowd of 15,000 people, which would include former students from across Canada.

Francis will end his trip with a visit to Iqaluit, Nunavut — the farthest north the 85-year-old has ever traveled — to make his apology to the Inuit community before heading back to Rome.

Trauma experts on site

Indigenous Canadians have been both wary and hopeful ahead of the Pope's visit.

"It is an understatement to say there are mixed emotions,'' Chief Desmond Bull of the Louis Bull Tribe was quoted as saying by news agency AP.

Given the possibility of triggering memories, trauma experts will be deployed at all the events during Francis' visit to provide mental health assistance for school survivors.

"For survivors from coast to coast, this is an opportunity — the first and maybe the last — to perhaps find some closure for themselves and their families,'' said Chief Randy Ermineskin of the Ermineskin Cree Nation.

"This will be a difficult process but a necessary one,'' he told AP.

Others see the visit by the head of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics as something that is too little too late.

"I wouldn't go out of my way to see him," Linda McGilvery with the Saddle Lake Cree Nation near Saint Paul told the AFP news agency.

"For me it's kind of too late, because a lot of the people suffered, and the priests and the nuns have now passed on."

