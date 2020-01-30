Pope rejects married Amazon priests proposal

Pope Francis on Wednesday rejected a proposal from Amazon bishops that would have allowed married men to become priests and women to become deacons, so as to fill a regional shortfall.

The pope's answer had been eagerly awaited but he chose not to directly reference the proposal in a 111-point document entitled "Dear Amazon."

Francis ducking the issue follows sharp criticism from more conservative quarters in the Roman Catholic Church. A recent paper extolling the virtues of celibacy, written by Cardinal Robert Sarah, was initially labeled as being co-authored by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. In the ensuing controversy, the German-born former pontiff appealed for his name to be removed from the document. The Argentine pope is broadly seen as comparatively progressive by the Vatican's standards.

Pray for bachelors, send missionaries

"We cannot remain unconcerned" about the priest shortfall, the first Latin American pope, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, wrote. He called for a "specific and courageous response" from the Church, before urging bishops to pray for more priestly vocations instead.

Pope Francis called for more missionaries to be sent to the Amazon. He urged all bishops, especially from Latin America, to "be more generous in encouraging those who display a missionary vocation to opt for the Amazon region."

Some Catholics in the remotest parts of the Amazon see a priest no more than once a year because of the shortage in priests. According to Catholic doctrine, only a priest can declare the Communion bread sacred at Mass, which Catholics believe are the body of Christ.

The Roman Catholic church has had a tradition of priestly celibacy since the 11th century, enforced in part due to financial reasons to make sure that priests' assets pass to the church and not heirs.

Amazon bishops suggested the innovative solutions at a Catholic summit, known as a synod, in October.

His response is likely to please Catholic conservatives, of whom some used the priestly celibacy debate to encourage opposition to the pope. Progressives within the Church however are likely to be disappointed. Liberal Catholic women's groups were left feeling outraged with the response.

The Catholic Church maintains that the priesthood is reserved exclusively for men, on the basis that Jesus Christ and his apostles were male.

Catholicism at risk

Some Catholic communities in the Amazon date back to the Spanish colonization of the Americas. Coupled with the shortage of priests in the area, the Catholic Church sense a threat from the Protestant and Pentecostal churches that have sprung up in their absence.

Eastern rite branches of Christianity have married priests, and Anglican and Protestant priest converts can be

married.

The Pope's letter comes a day after the reform-endorsing Cardinal Reinhard Marx announced plans to step down as head the German Bishop's Conference, right at the start of a two-year process exploring possible changes in the Church.

