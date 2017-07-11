 Pope praises young climate activists for ′challenging adult world′ | News | DW | 29.09.2021

News

Pope praises young climate activists for 'challenging adult world'

The top Catholic said it was "time to make wise choices" for the future of the planet, addressing some 400 young climate activists who had gathered in Milan.

Pope Francis gives the thumb-up sign as he arrives for his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican

The Pope congratulated the activists on their "work for the good of humanity."

Pope Francis on Wednesday praised young environmental activists for challenging global leaders on emission policies ahead of a United Nations climate summit next month. 

In a video message to the Youth4Climate climate gathering in Milan, Francis thanked the activists for their "dreams and good projects'' and encouraged them to help "rebuild the fabric'' of humanity through care for the planet.

The three-day youth gathering has drawn some 400 activists, including Sweden's Greta Thunberg and Uganda's Vanessa Nakate.

The Pope advocates for 'sustainable production'

The summit is sending recommendations to the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, that begins Oct. 31.

The Pontiff said it was "time to make wise choices" for the future of planet and called to promote "a culture of care, a culture of responsible sharing."

Watch video 02:18

Fridays for Future demand an end to empty promises

"Solutions can be found to overcome energy poverty and to place the care of the commons at the center of national and international policies," Francis said.

These included "favoring sustainable production, circular economy, and the sharing of appropriate technologies," he added.

Dialogue with adults

The Pope said the young activists' vision so far has shown their preparedness for dialogue with leaders.

"This vision is capable of challenging the adult world, for it reveals that you are prepared not only for action, but also for patient listening, constructive dialogue and mutual understanding,'' he said.

  • A forestry crew cleans oil from the sea in Santa Barbara in 1969

    Earth Day 2021: Restore Our Earth

    Origins in California oil spill

    In 1969, over 3 million gallons (11 million liters) of oil were spilled into the ocean in California following an accident at an offshore drilling platform. Inspired by media attention drawn to the pollution, as well as a growing public interest in green issues, US Senator Gaylord Nelson devised an environmental "teach-in" at college campuses in April 1970. This event became the first Earth Day.

  • Diplomats plant a tree at the UN in New York

    Earth Day 2021: Restore Our Earth

    Paris Climate Agreement

    The 1970 Earth Day was the world's largest single-day protest ever. Since then, the day has become an international event to educate and highlight environmental issues. In 2016, the landmark Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rise was signed on Earth Day by more than 170 countries. Diplomats marked the day by planting a cherry blossom tree at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

  • Greta Thunberg sits on her laptop in the Stockholm Nobel Museum on Earth Day 2020

    Earth Day 2021: Restore Our Earth

    Earth Day goes virtual

    The 50-year anniversary in 2020 was supposed to see the biggest Earth Day ever. But, with much of the world in lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, protests and public meetings were impossible. The events went online — and organizers say more than 100 million people took action virtually. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg held an open discussion online with climate scientists.

  • Climate strikers in Madrid, 2019

    Earth Day 2021: Restore Our Earth

    Protesters demand change

    The pandemic also meant that the UN's climate conference, COP26, scheduled for December 2020, has been postponed. In 2019 thousands of protesters at COP25 called for governments to do more — a demand that has partly been heeded — Since Earth Day 2020, several more countries have made ambitious pledges for carbon cuts, including China, Japan and, following the election of Joe Biden, the US.

  • US President Joe Biden meets a climate activist dressed as a polar bear while campaigning

    Earth Day 2021: Restore Our Earth

    Joe Biden confronts climate change

    One of Biden's first acts in office was to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, from which his predecessor, Donald Trump, had withdrawn the US. In his first days in office, Biden also announced a major climate summit on Earth Day 2021 where he is expected to strengthen climate reduction pledges. Activists hope the United States' new commitment to sustainable policies will influence other countries.

  • Trash on a beach in Iran

    Earth Day 2021: Restore Our Earth

    Restore Our Earth

    Organizers have chosen the theme for Earth Day 2021 of "Restore Our Earth." In addition to a number of online and real-life protests and educational events, people are encouraged to organize cleanups in their own communities. Governments, organizations and individuals all have a part to play in the future of our planet — and Earth Day is one way to get involved.

  • Forest in the Netherlands

    Earth Day 2021: Restore Our Earth

    Canopy project

    One of 2021's key restoration projects is the Canopy Project with the aim of helping reforestation. Planting more trees and preserving existing forests is important to carbon capture, Earth Day organizers say. Since 2010, funds raised on Earth Day have helped plant tens of millions of trees.

  • Sight of the Earth from space photographed in 1969

    Earth Day 2021: Restore Our Earth

    Climate literacy

    Key among the goals of Earth Day 2021 and for many climate activists is the improvement of climate literacy for all. Younger generations are the ones who will make good on many of the pledges made by current world leaders. Education about climate change must be ingrained around the world for all generations, Earth Day organizers say.

    Author: Elliot Douglas




The young activists in Milan are currently working on a joint declaration to be given to the hosts of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. 

Francis has made care for "our common home," the Earth, a hallmark of his papacy and devoted an entire encyclical to the issue in 2015.

The Bishops' Conference of Scotland has said it expects Francis to attend the Glasgow climate summit, though the Vatican hasn't officially confirmed his attendance.

go/aw (Reuters, AP, AFP)

