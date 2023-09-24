  1. Skip to content
MigrationFrance

Pope leads Mass in France after urging action on migration

Nita Blake-Persen
September 24, 2023

Pope Francis has wrapped up a two-day visit to France, where he urged European governments to do more to help migrants arriving on their shores. On Saturday, Francis celebrated a Mass in Marseille that drew tens of thousands of worshippers.

