Pope leads Mass in France after urging action on migration

MigrationFrancePope leads Mass in France after urging action on migrationNita Blake-Persen09/24/2023September 24, 2023Pope Francis has wrapped up a two-day visit to France, where he urged European governments to do more to help migrants arriving on their shores. On Saturday, Francis celebrated a Mass in Marseille that drew tens of thousands of worshippers.