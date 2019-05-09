 Pope laments abortion with controversial ′hit man′ remark | News | DW | 25.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Pope laments abortion with controversial 'hit man' remark

The head of the Catholic Church has equated getting an abortion for medical reasons with hiring a contract killer. German officials have condemned such rhetoric, saying it is "absolutely unacceptable."

Pope Francis

Speaking at a conference at the Vatican, Pope Francis on Saturday decried abortion as a way to deal with fetuses with serious illnesses.

"Never ever eliminate a human life or hire a hit man to resolve a problem," said the pope. "Abortion is never the answer that women and families seek."

Instead, the pope said church leaders and communities needed to do more for families expecting a child with serious health issues.

"Every child is a gift that changes the history of a family," Francis added. "This child needs to be welcomed, loved and cared for."

Read more: German parliament debates Down Syndrome, trisomy blood tests

Repeat offender

It isn't the first time the pope has used the term "hit man" or "contract killer" when talking about abortion.

Last year, the pope said: "Getting rid of a human being is like resorting to a contract killer to solve a problem."

His remarks drew a fierce backlash from German officials and members of the medical community.

German Family Affairs Minister Franziska Giffey at the time criticized the pope, saying women do not take the decision lightly.

"Stigmatizing these women as contract killers is absolutely unacceptable," Giffey said. "Accusations and insults are the wrong way."

Read more: Catholic women take on new role in Cologne Cathedral

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 03:16

#ItsMyRight: 'Don't abort us!'

ls/sms (AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Catholic women take on new role in Cologne Cathedral

The timing couldn't be better: Just as women across Germany are demanding more rights and offices in the Catholic Church, the Cologne Cathedral has presented its first four female supervisory stewards. A coincidence? (15.05.2019)  

The main differences between Catholics and Protestants

They worship the same God, but the principles of their faith are different. Five hundred years after the Reformation, there are still painful divisions between Protestants and Catholics. (21.04.2019)  

German parliament debates Down Syndrome, trisomy blood tests

The Bundestag is debating the future of prenatal trisomy blood tests. The tests are less invasive than the current checks, but are not yet generally available through health insurance without extra payments. (11.04.2019)  

Catholic Church 'cover-ups must stop!'

Was Pope Pius XII a silent bystander during the Holocaust or did he secretly contribute to saving Jews? The Vatican Secret Archives could end speculation on the controversial issue, says German historian Hubert Wolf. (12.03.2019)  

German family minister slams pope abortion comments

The pope has come under fire from Germany's family minister for equating having an abortion with hiring a contract killer. Gynecologists are similarly outraged with the comparison. (11.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

#ItsMyRight: 'Don't abort us!'  

Related content

Papst Franziskus

Pope Francis issues new law to force clergy to report sex abuse 09.05.2019

The groundbreaking new law requires clergy to report suspected cases of sexual abuse to their superiors — and report cases where abuse had been covered up. The law doesn't completely meet the demands of victims' groups.

Deutschland Domschweizerinnen am Kölner Dom

Catholic women take on new role in Cologne Cathedral 15.05.2019

The timing couldn't be better: Just as women across Germany are demanding more rights and offices in the Catholic Church, the Cologne Cathedral has presented its first four female supervisory stewards. A coincidence?

Symbolbild Katholische Kirche

US Catholic abuse victims to sue Vatican 14.05.2019

Five Americans who were sexually molested by Catholic priests will sue the Vatican. They aim to force the Catholic Church to release the names and details of thousands of priests involved in alleged abuse cases.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  