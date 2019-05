Pope Francis signed off on a new law for the Catholic Church on Thursday to hold bishops accountable for sexual abuse or for covering it up.

The changes come after years of pressure and numerous child sex abuse scandals in the Catholic Church around the world.

What is in the new church law:

All priests, nuns and other clerics are required to "promptly" report cases of child or adult sex abuse to Catholic Church authorities.

They are required to report as well if they suspect a clergy member has child pornography or that a superior covered up any sexual misconduct or sexual abuse.

Dioceses around the world are required to have a system in place to confidentially receive the claims.

Complaints can be reported directly to the Vatican if needed.

Clerics should follow local laws on whether they are required to report alleged sexual abuse to law enforcement.

More to follow...