Photos from the Ulma Family Museum in Markowa, Poland
The pope recognized the Ulma family as martyrs for its doomed attempt to save several Polish Jews from being murdered during the HolocaustImage: picture-alliance/dpa/D. Delmanowicz
ReligionVatican

Pope honors Poles killed for hiding Jews during World War II

41 minutes ago

Jozef and Wiktoria Ulma offered several Jewish people refuge from the Nazis in German-occupied Poland before being caught and killed. The Vatican now plans to beatify the pair before possible sainthood.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L6yz

Pope Francis on Saturday declared as martyrs a Polish couple who were executed by German police during World War II for hiding Jews in their farmhouse.

The Vatican said in a statement that the "martyrdom of the servants of God" Jozef and Wiktoria Ulma and their children should be recognized.

Who were Jozef and Wiktoria Ulma?

The Catholic family lived in Markowa in southeastern Poland during World War II.

The couple hid several people, including a Jewish family of six and two Jewish sisters, who were being hunted down by the Nazis during the German occupation of Poland in 1942.

The Ulmas were later betrayed by the occupying forces, who shot the Jews and later killed the pair and their six young children.

Wiktoria was pregnant with their seventh child at the time of her murder.

According to Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, the couple were forced to witness the execution of the Jewish people who were seized from their homes.

Saving Holocaust artifacts for the future

Yearslong campaign for beatification

According to the Vatican, the pope learned about the Ulma family when he visited Poland during a 2016 pilgrimage.

During a general audience in November 2018, Francis hailed their efforts as "an example of faithfulness to God and his commandments, of love for neighbor and of respect for human dignity."

Pope Francis at an open-air mass in Bahrain on November 5, 2022
Pope Francis only learned about the Ulma family's heroism on a visit to Poland in 2016Image: Vatican Media/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO

The decision to declare the pair as martyrs followed a meeting with Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, the head of the Vatican authority responsible for the beatification processes.

Recognition of their martyrdom would permit the couple to be beatified, the last formal step before possible sainthood.

After beatification, a miracle attributed to their intercession would be necessary for eventual canonization, as the Catholic church's sainthood process is called.

Nazis built death camps in Poland

Poland was the first country invaded and occupied by Nazi Germany in World War II and was where the Nazis built their major death camps.

Members of Poland's resistance and government-in-exile warned the world about the Nazis' mass killing of Jewish people.

Thousands of Poles risked their lives to help Jews, even though other Poles murdered or victimized their Jewish compatriots.

Nearly all of Poland's roughly three million Jews were killed by the Germans and their collaborators during the Holocaust.

Mother Teresa Prize awarded to trio

Pope Francis also marked his 86th birthday on Saturday by handing out the Mother Teresa Prize to three people in recognition of their different forms of charity. 

The recipients included Franciscan priest Hanna Jallouf, a Syrian who works in his country, Italian industrialist Silvano Pedrollo for his work in building schools and bringing clean drinking water to the poor in developing countries, and a homeless man identified by his street name Wue.

mm/ar (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Concentration camp victims at Auschwitz (near Oswiecim, Poland), after its liberation by Soviet troops on 26 January 1945

German plans for memorial to Poland's WWII suffering unveiled

German plans for memorial to Poland's WWII suffering unveiled

Germany's Foreign Ministry has presented the concept for a memorial to Poland's suffering during the second World War. Its construction is likely to start in the next few years.
HistorySeptember 16, 2021
Former concentration camp Stutthof, near Gdansk, Poland

Ex-Nazi camp guard says he was following orders, did not know of executions

Ex-Nazi camp guard says he was following orders, did not know of executions

The 94-year-old defendant testified that he thought prisoners' deaths were the result of "miserable conditions" in the camp. Some 65,000 people were killed in the Stutthof concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland.
Law and JusticeNovember 15, 2018
Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters clear the rubble at the building which was destroyed by a Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine

Kyiv warns of long blackouts after Russia strikes

Conflicts3 hours ago
