Pope Francis wraps up 12-day Asia-Pacific tour

Pope Francis wrapped up his longest tour yet, on Friday, leaving Singapore for the Vatican after meeting people of the Catholic faith in four countries of the Asia-Pacific.

The 87-year-old's successful 12-day tour defied health concerns as he spanned deep jungles to skyscrapers. He visited the four nations of Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and finally Singapore.

"This Asia tour is a beautiful gesture, highlighting the importance of unity and understanding across cultures and faiths," said Sandra Ross, a church administrator in Singapore.

Highlights from the Pope's trip

On Thursday night, he presided over a small gathering of young people representing various religious traditions present in Singapore. There, he ditched his speech and urged the youths to take risks, even if it means making mistakes, before returning to his message of tolerance.

"All religions are a path to arrive at God," Pope Francis said. "They are like different languages to arrive there. But God is God for all."

Some 3.5% of Singapore's less than 6 million population is made up of Catholics. The pontiff arrived there from East Timor which is regarded as one of the most Catholic nations in the world with followers accounting for 96% of its population.

Addressing nearly half the population there, he hailed a new era of "peace." He also called upon East Timor's leaders to do more to prevent abuse against young people, in a nod to the recent child abuse scandals that have rocked the Catholic Church there.

Pope Francis donned a Bird of Paradise headdress in Papua New Guinea Image: Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo/picture alliance

Before that in Papua New Guinea, the Pope traveled to a remote jungle village to discourage violence and renounce "superstition and magic." He distributed medical aid to people there.

In Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority state, he visited the capital's Istiqlal Mosque to speak against conflict and climate change.

