Pope Francis worried about priest arrests in Nicaragua

Pope Francis has spoken out about the ongoing stand-off between the Catholic Church and government of Nicaragua, days after the government arrested a bishop and several priests.

The Catholic Church in Nicaragua has been under increasing government pressure since opposition protests in 2018, when the Church openly supported the movement. But in recent weeks, the government of President Daniel Ortega has arrested multiple priests and caused others to flee the country.

Francis said during his Sunday noon remarks that he is following the situation in Nicaragua "with worry and pain." He did not mention any of the detained priests by name.

"I would like to express my conviction and my wish that, through an open and sincere dialogue, the foundations for a respectful and peaceful coexistence can be found," he said.

The Nicaraguan government has arrested bishop Rolando Alvarez, pictured here with Pope Francis on a poster in the cathedral of Matagalpa

A crack down on the church

The Pope's comments come after Nicaraguan authorities detained Matagalpa bishop and government critic Rolando Alvarez on Friday for "destabilizing and provocative" activities.

The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights said that at least five other priests who had been staying with Alvarez have been detained at El Chipote prison.

The government has also shut down seven of the eight Matagalpa province radio stations run by the Catholic church.

Ortega, the country's left-wing president, previously accused the Catholic Church of agitating against his government on behalf of "of the terrorists, at the service of the Yankees."

zc/jcg (AFP, Reuters, AP)