Pope Francis warns of religious intolerance in Indonesia

Pope Francis warns of religious intolerance in IndonesiaReligionIndonesiaPablo Silalahi09/05/2024September 5, 2024Pope Francis is on a four-nation tour of tropical Southeast Asia and Oceania. In his first port of call, Indonesia, he urged the largely Muslim country to live up to its promise of "harmony in diversity" and fight religious intolerance.