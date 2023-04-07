Pope Francis to skip Good Friday procession

The pontiff is recovering from bronchitis and was released from hospital late last week. The Vatican said that he would not attend the Way of the Cross procession in Rome over unusually cold weather.

Pope Francis will not attend the traditional Good Friday procession in Rome, the Vatican said.

The 86-year-old pontiff is recovering from bronchitis. This is the first time that Pope Francis has missed the annual "Way of the Cross" service.

"Due to the intense cold of the past days, Pope Francis will follow this evening's Way of the Cross from Casa Santa Marta, joining the prayer of those who will gather with the Diocese of Rome at the Colosseum," the Vatican said in a statement.

Santa Marta is Pope Francis' residence in the Vatican.

Italy's capital has been experiencing unusually cold weather this week, with night-time temperatures dropping to 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit). Light snow fell on the outskirts of Rome on Thursday.

Pope Francis has suffered increasing health issues in recent years. On April 1, he was discharged from a hospital in Rome after having stayed for three nights due to a bronchial infection.

The pontiff still plans to preside over mass on Friday at St Peter's Basilica and lead Easter mass at St Peter's Square. He has also participated in various events since his release from hospital, including leading Palm Sunday service. No other changes to the pope's schedule for Holy Week have been announced.

During Rome's Way of the Cross procession, the pope sits outdoors near the upper section of the Colosseum Image: VATICAN MEDIA/AFP

What is the Way of the Cross procession?

The Way of the Cross service commemorates the 14 stations of Jesus Christ's suffering and death. The service usually lasts more than two hours and is attended by thousands of people.

The service occurs two days before Easter, which Christians commemorate as the day of the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion.

During the Friday event, the pope sits outdoors near the upper section of Rome's Colosseum, as the faithful engage in a procession that wraps around it.

The procession was moved to the Vatican during the COVID-19 pandemic.

