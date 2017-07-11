Pope Francis to meet Hungary's Viktor Orban on 4-day Europe trip

Pope Francis arrived in the Hungarian capital on Sunday to celebrate the closing Mass of an international conference on the Eucharist and meet up with anti-migration Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The Pope is opening a four-day trip to Slovakia with a seven-hour stop in Budapest.

The Vatican has said Francis was only invited to Hungary to celebrate the Mass and not make a proper state visit.

Francis is expected to have a half-hour meeting with Orban, accompanied by Hungarian President Janos Ader, in Budapest's grand Fine Arts Museum. Francis is also scheduled to meet with Hungarian religious figures.

Organizers are expecting around 75,000 people at the Mass in Heroes' Square, with few coronavirus restrictions due to the anticipated high level of interest. People who want to attend are not required to show proof of a negative coronavirus test or vaccination in order to join in.

Contrasting stance on migration

Francis and Orban disagree on various issues, particularly migration. Francis has criticized what he called "national populism" fueled by governments like Orban's — the self-styled defender of so-called Christian civilization in Europe.

Orban has set up border fences and detention camps for asylum-seekers.

The pontiff, meanwhile, has urged governments to welcome and integrate as many migrants as they can, in an approach he has called eminently Christian. His approach has alienated many members of the Christian community, particularly within the ranks of traditionalist Catholics.

"The majority of Hungarians say the same thing: we should not bring the problem to Europe, but should help out where the problem is instead," said Father Kornel Fabry, secretary general of the congress.

But Orban's critics accuse the prime minister of using Christianity to deflect criticism while targeting minorities.

According to figures from a 2011 census, about 39% of Hungarians declared themselves to be Roman Catholic, while 13% declared themselves to be Protestant, either Lutheran or Calvinist — a Protestant branch with which Orban is affiliated.

But a 2018 survey by the Pew Research Center found only 14% of Hungarians said religion was an important part of their lives, and 17% said they attend religious services at least monthly.

Violations of LGBT+ rights

The pope and Orban don't disagree on everything. Both Orban and the Roman Catholic Church have come under fire for recent policies seen as targeting the rights of LGBT+ people.

In July, the European Union's executive branch launched two separate legal proceedings against Hungary's government over what it called violations of LGBT+ rights.

The Roman Catholic Church holds that homosexual acts are "intrinsically disordered." Francis recently authorized a statement saying priests can't bless same-sex unions.

