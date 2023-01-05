Pope Francis to lead Benedict's funeral

The event of a sitting pope presiding over his predecessor's funeral is considered unprecedented in modern times. Pope Benedict was the first pope to relinquish his post in 600 years.

Pope Benedict XVI will be laid to rest on Thursday, after an unprecedented funeral that will be presided over by his successor Pope Francis.

The pope will lead the mass in St. Peter's Square before his German-born predecessor is buried in the papal tombs beneath St. Peter's Basilica.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in Rome on Saturday, aged 95.

Benedict, the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, became the first German pope in centuries when he was elected in 2005.

In 2013, he became the first pontiff in six centuries to resign, citing his frail health. His eight-year reign was marred by the fallout from the global sex abuse scandal that has rocked the Catholic Church.

What will happen at the funeral?

The body of the former pope has laid in state for three days.

People began gathering outside the basilica at dawn on Monday before the doors opened. Thousands were allowed to view the body and pay their respects for several hours.

On Wednesday evening, his body was moved into a cypress coffin, to prepare him for the funeral, which is expected to be attended by around 100,000 people, including heads of states, European Royals and 3,700 priests.

Benedict will be interred in the former tomb of John Paul II, who headed the Catholic Church before him.

His funeral will be marked in his home country with church bells ringing at 11 a.m local time (1000 GMT). German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also attend the funeral.

rmt/jsi (AFP, AP, dpa)