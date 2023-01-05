Pope Francis to lead Benedict's funeral

The body of the former pope has laid in state for three days.
People began gathering outside the basilica at dawn on Monday before the doors opened. Thousands were allowed to view the body and pay their respects for several hours.
On Wednesday evening, his body was moved into a cypress coffin, to prepare him for the funeral, which is expected to be attended by around 100,000 people, including heads of states, European Royals and 3,700 priests.
Benedict will be interred in the former tomb of John Paul II, who headed the Catholic Church before him.
His funeral will be marked in his home country with church bells ringing at 11 a.m local time (1000 GMT). German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also attend the funeral.