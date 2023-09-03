  1. Skip to content
Pope Francis in Mongolia sends greeting to Chinese Catholics

September 3, 2023

After a mass in Mongolia attended by some groups of Chinese Catholics, the pope told them to be "good Christians and good citizens."

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vten
People wave Chinese flags as Pope Francis leaves after presiding over a mass in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar on September 3
China's crackdown on religious minorities has been a constant backdrop to Francis' trip to MongoliaImage: Louise Delmotte/AP/picture alliance

Pope Francis on Sunday told Chinese Catholics to be "good Christians and good citizens" in an apparent bid to ease tensions between the Vatican and Beijing. 

The 86-year-old pontiff made the unscripted remarks after a mass in an ice hockey arena the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar, where small groups of Chinese Catholics were among those who went to see Francis. 

Francis said the retired and current bishops of Hong Kong joined with him to send "a warm greeting to the noble Chinese people." 

Pope Francis is joined by Cardinal John Tong Hon, left, and Cardinal-elect Stephen Chow, both from Hong Kong after presiding over a mass at the Steppe Arena in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar
Francis brought up to the altar Cardinal John Tong Hon, left, and Cardinal-elect Stephen Chow, both from Hong Kong, at the eventImage: Ng Han Guan/AP/picture alliance

"To all the [Chinese] people I wish the best and to always go forward, always progress," he said. 

According to media reports, China did not permit any bishops from the mainland to attend the papal visit. 

A wide-angle photo showing the crowds and the stage, where Pope Francis presided over a mass celebrated by Apostolic Prefect for Ulaanbaatar Cardinal Giorgio Marengo
Francis is in Mongolia to minister to one of the world's smallest and newest Catholic communitiesImage: Andrew Medichini/AP/picture alliance

Pope visiting Mongolia with eye toward China

Although Sunday's remarks were Francis' first pubic mention of China during his four-day Mongolia trip, Beijing has cast a shadow over the visit

The pope did, however, send a telegram of greeting to President Xi Jinping as his aircraft flew early Friday through Chinese airspace, as per Vatican tradition. The message was to offer "divine blessings of unity and peace."

China said the gesture signaled "friendliness and goodwill."

In 2018, the Vatican and China had reached a deal about Catholic bishop nominations, but tensions have risen since Beijing violated the agreement by making appointments unilaterally.

Pope stresses importance of diversity

Ahead of Sunday's mass, Francis met with leaders of different religions, including Mongolian shamans, Buddhist monks, Muslim, Jewish, Shinto leaders and a Russian Orthodox priest.

"Religious traditions, for all their distinctiveness and diversity, have impressive potential for the benefit of society as a whole," Francis told the group. 

Natsagdorj Damdinsuren, a head monk at a Buddhist monastery in Mongolia, said afterward that Francis' visit "proves the solidarity of the human race declaring peace together." 

Pope praises Mongolia's tradition of religious freedom

Francis has praised Mongolia's tradition of religious freedom, in remarks that were seen as indirectly highlighting the lack thereof in neighboring China. 

The Chinese ruling Communist Party has long cracked down on religion, especially Christianity and Islam that Beijing views as foreign imports.

China has been accused of particularly targeting Uyghurs in the northwestern Xinjiang province.

fb/msh (AFP, Reuters) 


