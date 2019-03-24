 Pope Francis praises Moroccans for welcoming migrants and rejecting fanaticism | News | DW | 30.03.2019

News

Pope Francis' Morocco trip is aimed at promoting moderate Islam and showing solidarity with migrants fleeing to Europe. In February, Francis visited the UAE, where he emphasized the need for inter-faith dialogue.

Pope Francis (center, left) is received by Morocco's King Mohammed VI (center, right) upon disembarking from his plane

In his address to Moroccans shortly after reaching the capital Rabat on Saturday, Pope Francis said it was "essential to oppose fanaticism."

The "appropriate preparation of future religious guides is necessary," said the pontiff, who has put interreligious dialogue at the center of his two-day visit to the North African country, the first by a pope in 34 years.

Francis also defended "freedom of conscience" and "religious freedom" as fundamental for human dignity, and called on the faithful to "live as brothers."

The Pope praised Morocco's efforts to promote an Islam that repudiates extremism. Morocco, a Sunni-Muslim kingdom of 36 million people, overhauled its religious policies following terrorist bombings in Casablanca in 2003 that killed 43 people.

Read more: Morocco breaks up recruitment cell for 'Islamic State'

Solidarity with refugees

The pontiff was unequivocal in his support for Middle Eastern and North African migrants who flee their war-torn countries in search of refuge in Europe. Morocco has become a key departure point for African migrants trying to reach Europe.

Francis stressed that social and economic justice, and not physical barriers, is the way to resolve the migration problems.

"The issue of migration will never be resolved by raising barriers, fomenting fear of others or denying assistance to those who legitimately aspire to a better life for themselves and their families," Francis said at the welcoming ceremony.

"We know too that the consolidation of true peace comes through the pursuit of social justice, which is indispensable for correcting the economic imbalances and political unrest that have always had a major role in generating conflicts and threatening the whole of humanity," he said.

Watch video 02:02

Pope holds historic public Mass in United Arab Emirates

Moderate Islam

One of the highlights of the pontiff's Morocco tour is his Saturday visit to the Mohammed VI Institute, a school of learning for imams that are exponents of a softer version of Islam.

In February, Francis visited the United Arab Emirates, where he and the imam of Cairo's Al Azhar university signed a landmark joint statement emphasizing the brotherly relation between Catholics and Muslims.

Read more: Opinion: Pope Francis' UAE trip a historic milestone

King Mohammed VI backed Pope Francis' efforts to strengthen inter-religious harmony and said the only way to combat radicalism is through education.

"What all terrorists have in common is not religion, but rather ignorance of religion," he stressed.

Francis lauded King Mohammed VI's efforts to promote a moderate form of Islam that values inter-religious dialogue and rejects terrorism in God's name.

Read more: Pope opposes branding Islam as 'terrorist'

shs/jlw (AFP, AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

