Pope Francis orders Vatican salaries slashed to save jobs

Pope Francis announced that he has ordered salaries for religious and laypeople at the Vatican slashed starting April 1, with "the aim of saving current job positions." The announcement was published in Wednesday's edition of the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano.

"A sustainable economic future requires today, among other decisions, adopting measures that also concern employee salaries," read a Vatican statement.

The move will mean that cardinals, who can earn up to nearly €5,000 ($5,900) a month at the Vatican, will face a 10% cut in pay, whereas the heads of various departments will see an 8% decrease, and lower-ranking priests and nuns will face a 3% cut.

Pay cuts beyond the walls of the Vatican

The pontiff has said that low-ranking staff will not face wage cuts but neither will they see traditional biennial pay raises. The lowest earners at the Holy See will not suffer reductions to paychecks, nor will any staff who can prove that cuts would make it, "impossible to meet fixed expenses related to their health conditions," or that of close relatives.

The pay cuts announced Wednesday will also apply to several Vatican basilicas in Rome as well as to the Vicariate, or diocese of Rome, all of which are under the pope's direction.

In a decree signed Tuesday, Pope Francis noted that the Holy See's finances, already troubled by several years of deficits, have worsened dramatically due to the global coronavirus pandemic, "which has impacted negatively on all the sources of revenue of the Holy See and Vatican City State."

The coronavirus has decimated the Vatican's income

Pandemic-related safety measures have forced numerous Catholic churches to close their doors or greatly limit the number of faithful who can attend services — and thus, the amount of donations the Church reaps as a result.

Another major source of income for the Vatican, its museums — including the Vatican Museum's Sistine Chapel — has also been decimated by the pandemic. As has been the case for much of the past year, the Holy See's museums are currently closed and will remain so through the upcoming Holy Week — normally one of Rome's busiest tourist periods.

In all, Vatican financial experts say they are looking at a 30% shortfall in income for 2021, for a total loss of some €50 million ($59.2 million) in revenue over the year.

Highlights of the Raphael anniversary exhibition in Rome Renaissance pop artist Raphael died at the age of 37, but he was celebrated as an artistic genius during his lifetime. He enjoyed the privilege of being known only by his first name; his full name was Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino. Admirers also called him the "Divine." His talent was interpreted as a sign of special closeness to God.

Highlights of the Raphael anniversary exhibition in Rome Pope Julius II The head of the Catholic Church brought Raphael to the Vatican in 1508. At the time, the artist was only 24 years old but already wildly popular. At the Vatican, he created many of his major works, including the frescoes in what have become known as the Raphael Rooms. The frescos in four of the Apostolic Palace's rooms are regarded as Renaissance masterpieces.

Highlights of the Raphael anniversary exhibition in Rome Pope Leo X In Rome, famous personalities — including, of course, the two popes — commissioned portraits by Raphael. The above painting shows Pope Leo X, who followed Julius II to the papacy in 1513. Leo X commissioned the Raphael Rooms as well as the construction of St. Peter's Basilica. The fact that both papal portraits can be seen together at the exhibition is a sensation.

Highlights of the Raphael anniversary exhibition in Rome Madonna and child Raphael painted a large number of portraits of the Madonna (above, "Madonna dell'Impannata" from 1511). The painting is not stylized but shows an actual woman interacting with her child — that made it special. The works radiate a timeless calm and loving attention that still fascinates today.

Highlights of the Raphael anniversary exhibition in Rome Busy workshop The Madonna motif (above, "La Madonna della Rosa, 1518 – 1520) continued to be in high demand so Raphael took to employing students who painted for him at his workshop. In some cases, it is not clear how many brushstrokes are Raphael's and what parts of the painting were completed by his students.

Highlights of the Raphael anniversary exhibition in Rome Love for detail Raphael's work style was unusually complex. Before he started an oil painting, he would make a large number of sketches that went through various stages. In between, he studied figures, postures and also muscle tension, as in the above drawing. Author: Nadine Wojcik (db)



js/rc (AP, dpa)