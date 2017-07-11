 Pope Francis meets migrants at Lesbos refugee camp | News | DW | 05.12.2021

News

Pope Francis meets migrants at Lesbos refugee camp

The pope spent time with refugees at a temporary facility on the island, built at speed to replace the Moria camp that burned down last year. Migration has been a key focus of his five-day visit to Greece and Cyprus.

Pope Francis in Lesbos

Pope Francis made a return visit to Lesbos, six years after his first trip at the height of the migrant crisis.

Pope Francis returned Sunday to Lesbos, the Greek island at the heart of a huge wave of migration into Europe six years ago.

More than 1 million people, many fleeing wars in Iraq and Syria, crossed from Turkey into Greece during 2015 and 2016, with Lesbos the busiest Greek crossing point.

Why is the pope back in Lesbos?

The pope is on a 5-day visit to Cyprus and Greece, where much of the focus has been on migration.

During the fourth day, the 84-year-old pope visited a new holding center for migrants and asylum-seekers on Lesbos and presided over a brief prayer service.

He took his time meeting asylum-seekers at the camp, who greeted him with shouts of "welcome" and "we love you." Francis stopped to pat children on the head, as their names and pose for selfies.

DW correspondent Max Zander reported that Francis was welcomed with a song upon his arrival at the camp.

The Mavrovouni center, where nearly 2,200 asylum seekers currently live, was erected after the sprawling camp of Moria, Europe's largest such site at the time, burned down last year.

Francis spent an hour with the migrants, in the presence of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, EU vice-president Margaritis Schinas and Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi.

Officials did not rule out the possibility that some migrants from Mavrovouni could accompany him back to Italy.

On his previous visit in 2016, Francis brought back 12 Syrian Muslim refugees with him aboard the
papal plane.

Watch video 02:19

Greece: Trial of activists who rescued migrants begins

Fifty migrants on Cyprus, including two Cameroonians stuck for months in the divided island's buffer zone, are to be relocated to Italy thanks to Francis.

Sharp criticism of European response

The pope has long championed refugees and during a speech in Cyprus on Friday, he denounced the "culture of indifference" shown to them.

in Athens on Saturday, he called them the "protagonists of a terrible modern Odyssey," referring to the ancient Greek epic poem. He urged European governments to take in migrants "in proportion to each country's means."

"Europe continues to stall, falling prey to forms of nationalistic self-interest rather than being an engine of solidarity. At times, it appears faltering and uncoordinated,'' Francis said.

"In the past, ideological conflicts prevented the building of bridges between eastern and western Europe. Today the issue of migration has led to breaches between south and north as well.''

What has changed in Greece?

With EU funds, Greece is building a series of "closed" facilities on Greek islands with barbed wire fencing, surveillance cameras, X-ray scanners and magnetic gates that are closed at night.

Three such camps have opened on the islands of Samos, Leros and Kos, with Lesbos and Chios to follow next year.

NGOs and aid groups have raised concerns about the new facilities, arguing that people's movements should not be restricted.

Watch video 02:04

Greece opens first of five high-security refugee camps

"Under international and EU law, asylum-seekers should only be detained as a matter of last resort," Amnesty International said in a recent update. "As we feared, Greek authorities are hiding behind the legally ambiguous concept of so-called closed-controlled centers to illegally deprive asylum-seekers of their liberty."

Rights groups have also accused Greek border officers of illegal pushbacks of migrants, where boats are prevented from landing on Greek shores or migrants returned at the border.

Greece has recently built a steel wall along a section of the Greek-Turkish land border and is intercepting boats transporting migrants from Turkey.

But Athens vehemently denies claims it is carrying out summary deportations of migrants reaching Greek territory, while human rights groups say numerous such pushbacks have occurred.

Francis was due to fly back to Athens later Sunday to hold a mass for some 2,500 people at the Megaron Athens Concert Hall.

mm/rs (AFP, AP, dpa)

  • An Afghan boy refugees followed by his family walks towards the road where refugees have found temporary shelter following the fire at Moria camp (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    Heavy burden

    Moria, the EU's largest refugee camp, held more than 12,000 people. After it burned down, most refugees moved to the streets just outside Lesbos' other main refugee camp, Kara Tepe, but were not allowed in. Instead, they created temporary shelter for themselves by setting up tents. Police contained them to the stretch of road while the Greek government moved to rapidly create a new temporary camp.

  • An Afghan boy takes part in a self-organized protest demanding safety on the isle of Lesbos after the Moria fire (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    'We don't need food'

    Following days of sleeping rough on the street in front of Kara Tepe, refugees organized a peaceful protest using bottles to try and make the authorities hear their demands. Most refugees are afraid of going back to a camp similar to Moria. "We don't want food, we want freedom," people told DW, over and over again. Human rights organizations had characterized Moria camp as an open-air prison.

  • Police officers look over the peaceful protest by refugees who fled Moria camp as they are stopped by riot police (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    The power of protest

    Hundreds of refugees took part in daily protests in the hopes that they would not be put into a new Moria-like camp. The Greek government responded by sending ten police platoons, two water cannons and two armored vehicles to the makeshift tent site in front of Kara Tepe. Some protests were met with tear gas. "Is it worth protesting?" one person expressed to DW.

  • A little girl is holding a cardboard banner (in English and Dari) following the end of the protest at the makeshift tent site in front of Kara Tepe, following the Moria fire (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    'Free us'

    "Man & World Organization. We want water, no food, just free us," this Afghan girl's sign reads in English and Dari. The majority of refugees protesting the rough conditions come from war-torn or post-conflict zones, including Afghanistan and the DRC. Despite the trauma endured, children are active in protests, showcasing their determination to fight for their rights and future.

  • A refugee man on a bicycle stops to look at the newly built temporary camp that was set up on Lesbos after Moria's destruction. (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    Nothing is more permanent than temporary

    The Greek government claims that the new refugee camp will be temporary. But refugees — some of whom have been in Greece for over a year — fear it will be another place of endless waiting. "Sto Nisi," a local Lesbos newspaper, published a contract showing that the Ministry of Migration Policy has rented the property where the new camp is to be located until 2025, for €2.9 million ($3.4 million).

  • Refugees move into the new temporary refugee camp after living on the streets for a week following the fire at Moria camp (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    No quick solution

    One week after the Moria fire, refugees remained on the blocked road. Greek government officials claimed that people would be transferred rapidly to the new camp; however, by Tuesday night, only 1,000 people had moved there. The government announced that the island of Lesbos, the landing site for large numbers of refugees crossing the Aegean Sea, would be emptied of refugees by next spring.

  • An Afghan family wash their baby with a bottle of water on the island of Lesbos (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    Family life in severe hardship

    Refugees adapt in harsh conditions. Following days of hunger and thirst, refugees started receiving some basics: two bottles of water and food. But with the September sun scorching Lesbos, it is not enough. Some try to prioritize hygiene since, amidst everything else endured, they are now concerned about COVID-19. So far, at least 31 refugees who have moved into the new camp have tested positive.

  • An Afghan family on the road outside Kara Tepe, on Lesbos, has started a campfire so that they boil hot water (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    When the sun sets

    The night brings more danger and fear to the refugees who live in the makeshift tent site on the road. "Can you imagine how it felt sleeping among so many men as a young woman? Going in the forest or hell [the tent area] for toilet? I couldn't sleep all night as I feared insects will come and sting my daughter and husband," one young Afghan woman told DW.

  • A young girl takes part in a prayer with men, women and children and prays for the conditions to become better for those sleeping rough after the fire at Moria camp on the island of Lesbos (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    'God help us'

    Life in Moria was tough and dangerous. Many refugees there had lost all hope. Having already fled their homes, the Moria fire forced them to flee once more to save their lives. After sunset, at the makeshift tent site, dozens of women, children and men prayed on the street in front of a grocery store. They asked God to give them hope and for their voices to be heard. Many could not stop crying.

  • An Afghan man who fled the Moria fire breaks into tears when he sees DW filming him while praying, stops his prayer and starts talking about his children while crying nonstop (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    Tears for a absent future

    Many of the refugees in Greece have suffered unbearable trauma, having left conflict zones and extreme poverty. "We didn't come here to collect money. We didn't come here to have a great time. We only want our children to have a better future and have an education," this Afghan man told DW through nonstop tears.

    Author: Marianna Karakoulaki (Lesbos)


